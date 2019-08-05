You are here

  • Home
  • Is Boeing too big to fail?
﻿

Is Boeing too big to fail?

Boeing employs more than 150,000 people around the world, the vast majority in the US. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Is Boeing too big to fail?

  • Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft likely to reduce US trade deficit Rias sumquiatia ipsus aperatu sdaeria sperspid
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

LUC OLINGA: The grounding of the 737 MAX for more than four months after two deadly accidents has tarnished Boeing’s reputation, but it still has the confidence of US policymakers.

This is despite the fact that one of the MAX flight systems, the MCAS, has been cited in both accidents.
Is this an indication that the American aerospace giant is too big to fail?
President Donald Trump, whose mantra is “America first,” certainly criticized Boeing early in his administration over the presidential plane, Air Force One, but he has been largely silent about the recent woes.
The wave of negative press about the flaws that caused the deaths of 346 people did not prompt legislators to summon Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg before Congress to inflict on him the kind of humiliation Wall Street bankers were subject to following the global financial crisis.
“Boeing is one of the engines of the US economy, it’s way too big and too important for the United States,” said Michel Merluzeau, an expert at Air Insight Research.
If American politicians were to attack the manufacturer, they would be shooting themselves in the foot, Merluzeau said, because “there are many jobs involved, a very, very numerous supply chain and it cannot be replaced with Facebook or Google that don’t produce anything tangible.”
Founded 103 years ago, Boeing employs more than 150,000 people around the world, the vast majority in the United States.
In addition to direct jobs, its subcontractors — like General Electric (GE), United Technologies and Spirit Aerosystems — are large US industrial employers.
The location of Boeing plants resembles a political campaign map, with facilities in Republican strongholds like Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, and Democratic areas like California and Washington, as well as states that helped Trump win the election: Pennsylvania and Arizona.

FASTFACT

• Boeing is a dominant player not just in civilian aircraft but in the defense and space industries, and is a major supplier to the Pentagon.

• In addition to direct jobs, its subcontractors — like General Electric (GE), United Technologies and Spirit Aerosystems — are large US industrial employers.

• The location of Boeing plants resembles a political campaign map, with facilities in Republican strongholds.

• It also is part of SpaceX, which will manage travel to the International Space Station.

And Muilenburg has shown political savvy in his picks for the company’s board of directors, naming Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, and Caroline Kennedy, ally of former President Barack Obama and daughter of former President John F. Kennedy.
Boeing is a dominant player not just in civilian aircraft but in the defense and space industries, and is a major supplier to the Pentagon.
The company produced the famous B-17 and B-29 bombers of World War II and the B-52 used the Vietnam War. Today it produces a variety of aircraft including the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, Apache attack helicopters, the B-1 bomber and combat drones.
It also is part of SpaceX, which will manage travel to the International Space Station. And Boeing manufactures the presidential plane, the iconic Air Force One.
But Boeing also “can be used as a strategic tool,” said Arthur Wheaton, a professor at Cornell University in New York.
Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft are part of trade negotiations with Beijing, according to a source, since that can be a fast way to reduce the US trade deficit.
US civilian aircraft exports fell 12 percent to $20.4 billion in May, due to the MAX crisis, which affected the GDP, according to government data.

Topics: Boeing

Related

0
Business & Economy
Shadow banking crisis sends India’s autos sector into a tailspin Udanti doluptatur,
0
Business & Economy
Aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks legal advice after US charges

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September

Japan has called for abolition of US tariffs on its industrial goods such as car parts. (Reutes)
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September

  • Cen Exereicitatur magnam, tem eum quid quam eseque solorit, ut lam ratemos reratem incimus.
Updated 39 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Japan and the US have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

As part of a drive to rectify what he claims are unfair global trade imbalances, US President Donald Trump has been urging Tokyo to accelerate trade talks that would open up Japan’s politically sensitive agriculture sector, as well as curbing Japan’s US-bound auto exports.
The agreement to target a deal by September was reached during a meeting between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, the Nikkei said, citing unidentified negotiating sources.
The paper said both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN general assembly scheduled for later in September in New York.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The agreement to target a deal was reached during a meeting between Japanese economy minister and US trade representative in Washington.

• Both sides hope to have a broad trade deal in place by the time Japanese prime minister meets US president on the sidelines of UN general assembly.

• Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports.

On Friday, Motegi told reporters after meeting Lighthizer that the two sides made “significant progress” in narrowing their differences on trade and agreed to hold another ministerial-level meeting later this month.
Washington seeks early opening of Japan’s agriculture sector including reductions in 38.5 percent tariffs on US beef imports, while Japan calls for abolition of US tariffs on Japan’s industrial goods such as car parts.
Trump and Abe could also look at producing some kind of trade accord later this month when they may meet on the sidelines of Group of Seven leaders’ summit, the Nikkei added.

Topics: Japan and US

Related

0
Business & Economy
‘Miracle’ needed for quick EU-Swiss treaty deal
0
Business & Economy
Myanmar city gets high-tech makeover

Latest updates

Japan, US target broad bilateral deal by September
0
Is Boeing too big to fail?
0
Shadow banking crisis sends India’s autos sector into a tailspin Udanti doluptatur,
0
400 Bangladesh’s garment factories barred from accepting Western orders
0
New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer thanks King Salman for making Hajj dream come true
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.