Hong Kong protests disrupt flights, subways as strike called

A passenger gestures towards a protester (R) after he prevented the doors of a MTR underground train from closing at Fortress Hill station during morning disruptions to the rush hour commute in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019. (AFP / Anthony Wallace)
Protesters prevent the doors of a MTR underground train from closing at Fortress Hill station as they disrupt the rush hour commute in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019. (AFP / Anthony Wallace)
AFP
  • More than 100 flights at the city’s airport canceled after aviation authorities warned passengers about potential disruptions
  • Key roads were also blockaded causing tailbacks in parts of the already congested city
AFP
HONG KONG: At least 100 flights were canceled and subway service widely disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as a pro-democracy movement called for a general strike.
Cathay Pacific and other domestic carriers such as Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected by the flight cancelations, public broadcaster RTHK said. Airport express train service was also suspended.
A citywide strike and demonstrations in seven districts in Hong Kong have been called for Monday afternoon. They follow a weekend of clashes with police on the streets.
Protesters snarled the morning rush hour by blocking train and platform doors to prevent trains from leaving stations.
Subway and train operator MTR said Monday that service had been partially suspended on five lines because of a number of door obstruction incidents.
Activists descended on key subway stations during the morning rush hour, deliberately keeping open doors to stop trains departing, causing long queues and triggering occasional scuffles between angry commuters and protesters.
Key roads were also blockaded causing tailbacks in parts of the already congested city.
While some commuters were angered by the morning transport chaos, others said they supported the action after more than two months of extraordinary protests aimed at securing democratic freedoms.
“As long as the government doesn’t respond then for sure the movement will escalate,” a civil servant, who gave his surname as Leung, told AFP as he tried to make his way to work.
“Over the last 50 days, the government has been ignoring the demands of the people and using only police force to try to suppress voices, causing countless Hong Kong people to despair,” the union said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The office of city leader Carrie Lam — who has kept a low public profile as the protests have escalated — announced she would hold a press conference later Monday morning.

Hardening stance
The strike — a rare sight in a freewheeling finance hub where unions traditionally have little sway — is aimed at showing Beijing that there is still broad public support for a protest movement that keeps hitting the streets but has so far won few concessions.
The protests in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city were triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law but quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to eroding freedoms.
But there is little sign on any solution on the horizon as both sides dig in for what increasingly feels like a long war of attrition.
Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have signaled a hardening stance with the Chinese military saying it is ready to quell the “intolerable” unrest if requested.
Dozens of protesters have been charged with rioting, a charge with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
Over the weekend riot police fired tear gas at protesters in multiple districts throughout Saturday and Sunday night.
The largely leaderless protest movement uses social messaging apps to coordinate.
At a press conference on Saturday, strike organizers — many hiding their identities behind masks — said 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors had committed to civic action on Monday.
People from all walks of life indicated plans online to either strike or phone in sick on Monday — from civil servants and social workers, to flight attendants, pilots, bus drivers and even employees of the city’s Disneyland.

Notorious gangsters unleashed
In a statement late Sunday, Hong Kong’s government warned people against joining the strike, saying it could further hamper the city’s already sputtering economy.
“Any large-scale strikes and acts of violence will affect the livelihood and economic activities of Hong Kong citizens,” it said.
Alongside the strike, protesters plan to hold rallies in seven different parts of the city, the fourth day in a row that protests have been scheduled.
The past fortnight has seen a surge in violence on both sides with police repeatedly firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse increasingly hostile projectile-throwing crowds.
A group of men suspected to be linked to triads — Hong Kong’s notorious gangsters — also attacked demonstrators, putting 45 people in hospital.
Under the terms of the 1997 handover deal with Britain, Hong Kong has rights and liberties unseen on the Chinese mainland, including an independent judiciary and freedom of speech.
But many say those rights are being curtailed, citing the disappearance into mainland custody of dissident booksellers, the disqualification of prominent politicians and the jailing of pro-democracy protest leaders.
Public anger has been compounded by rising inequality and the perception that the city’s distinct language and culture are being threatened by ever-closer integration with the Chinese mainland.

2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump’s rhetoric for shootings

Updated 51 min 12 sec ago
AP
0

2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump’s rhetoric for shootings

  • South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says Trump is "at best condoning and encouraging white nationalism”
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoes call on Republican senators to back legislation against gun violence
Updated 51 min 12 sec ago
AP
0
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire: Democratic presidential candidates sought to lay blame Sunday on President Donald Trump following a pair of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying his language against minorities promotes racial division and violence.
At public events and on television, several candidates pointed to a need for more gun restrictions, such as universal background checks. But they directed much of their criticism at Trump, seeking to draw a link between the shootings in Dayton and El Paso that have left more than two dozen dead and months of presidential rhetoric against immigrants and people of color.
“There is complicity in the president’s hatred that undermines the goodness and the decency of Americans regardless of what party,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said. “To say nothing in a time of rising hatred, it’s not enough to say that ‘I’m not a hate monger myself.’ If you are not actively working against hate, calling it out, you are complicit in what is going on.”
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said confronting white nationalist terrorism would be embarrassing for a president who “helped stoke many of these feelings in this country to begin with.”
“At best, he’s condoning and encouraging white nationalism,” Buttigieg said.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California also found blame in Trump’s use of language, which she said has “incredible consequence.”
“We have a president of the United States who has chosen to use his words in a way that have been about selling hate and division among us,” she told reporters before attending services at a black church in Las Vegas.
Sen. Bernie Sanders opened a town hall meeting with a moment of silence and by calling for universal background checks for firearms purchases and more restrictions on assault weapons.
“Assault weapons are designed for one reason. They are military weapons. And I don’t have to explain that to the people in Las Vegas who experienced the worst gun tragedy in the history of this country,” Sanders said. He urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call senators back to Washington, saying the Senate should “have a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA.”
He also called out the president.
“I say to President Trump, please stop the racist anti-immigrant rhetoric,” he said. “Stop the hatred in this country which is creating the kind of violence that we see.”
The call for McConnell to bring senators back to deal with gun violence was echoed by other candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“We should vote within 48 hours on the two background check bills that have already passed the House,” Warren said. “It’s not everything we need to do on gun safety, but we could take important steps, and we could demonstrate to the American people that the gun manufacturers are not the ones who are calling the shots in Washington.”
The candidates and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calling for the Senate to come back may not get their wish. McConnell fell and fractured his shoulder Sunday at home in Kentucky.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that “information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton” and that “much has already be learned in El Paso.”
“Hate has no place in our country, and we’re going to take care of it,” Trump declared before boarding Air Force One for the flight back to Washington from New Jersey, where he spent the weekend. While connecting “hate” and mental illness to the shootings, Trump made no direct mention of gun laws, a factor brought up by Democratic officials and those seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Trump’s reelection next year.
He tried to assure Americans he was dealing with the problem and defended his administration in light of criticism following the latest in a string of mass shootings. “We have done much more than most administrations,” he said, without elaboration. “We have done actually a lot. But perhaps more needs to be done.”
In El Paso, authorities were investigating whether the attack was a hate crime after the emergence of a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online shortly beforehand. Detectives sought to determine if it was written by the man who was arrested. The border city has figured prominently in the immigration debate and is home to 680,000 people, most of them Latino.
In Dayton, the suspected shooter was shot to death by responding officers. Authorities said the shooter was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines. No motive has been given for the attacks.
Former Texas congressman and El Paso native Beto O’Rourke said that Trump is a white nationalist. O’Rourke said El Paso “will overcome this,” as he called for universal background checks, ending the sale of weapons of war into communities and red flag laws.
“We’ve got to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing,” O’Rourke said. “There’s an environment of it in the United States. We see it on Fox News, we see it on the Internet. But we also see it from our commander in chief and he is encouraging this. He doesn’t just tolerate it, he encourages it.”
Julian Castro, who previously served as San Antonio mayor and US housing secretary, described “a very toxic brew of white nationalism,” and called on Trump to “to try and unite Americans instead of fanning the flames of bigotry.” He pointed as well to the high rates of gun ownership in Texas, saying “the answer is not more people with guns.”
O’Rourke and Buttigieg appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Booker and Castro were on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Warren spoke on MSNBC.

