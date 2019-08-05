You are here

﻿

Palestinian-Irish influencer Marwa Biltagi makes strides for inclusivity

Born and raised in California, Palestinian-Irish Instagram star Marwa Biltagi is one to watch. (File/Getty)
Updated 05 August 2019
Saffiya Ansari
DUBAI: Born and raised in California, Palestinian-Irish Instagram star Marwa Biltagi has created a niche for herself as a hijab-wearing influencer who appeals to fans outside the Muslim community.

With more than 28,000 followers on her Instagram account @mademoisellememe — where she posts snaps from her travels and shows off her feminine-to-funky style — the blogger spoke to Arab News about her career and the rise of modest fashion around the world.

“It started as a creative outlet. I wanted to build a fashion and lifestyle platform that was not based around my life in the traditional blogging way, but about a total lifestyle that I curated for my readers in my own personal taste,” Biltagi told Arab News.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I used my nickname, Meme, because I wanted my ideas, writings and content to be received by a wide audience instead of being labeled as a Muslim or hijab-focused website that is too niche for others to read,” she added.

However, Biltagi is a keen supporter of being identifiably Muslim on social media, saying it creates a “more diverse and inclusive environment for self-expression.”

It can be difficult to adopt fashion trends that don’t adhere to modest fashion guidelines, the influencer admitted, but she has become an expert and twisting trends into her own style — a skill modest wear lovers from around the world have had to hone over the years.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I don’t follow trends closely, but if there is something in particular that tickles my fancy, I will incorporate it into my closet in a way where it doesn’t look like I am trying too hard… In general, I don’t think all trends are meant for everyone. For instance, the biker short is not for a modest fashion girl. One might try to incorporate it in a modest way, but it just doesn’t make sense. Not all trends make sense for a modest dresser just like not all trends work for certain body types and heights,” she said.

The influencer, who is regularly spotted at New York Fashion Week, has not had an easy road to the top and opened up about the struggles of being self-employed.

“The major difficulty has always been the struggle of being an entrepreneur (who) is paving a path no one has taken… Inclusivity is still very new in 2019. The political climate adds to the hardship of being a Muslim working woman. Even with that said, I am very hopeful for our role in fashion and the arts in the future.”

DUBAI: Taking your child out to a restaurant can be a frustrating experience. With kid’s menus loaded with milkshakes, fried fare and salty treats, there is very little in the way of child-friendly, healthy food on offer.

These unhealthy options led Dubai resident Hana Al-Mulla to dream up what she calls the world’s first children’s restaurant, White and the Bear, which opened at the end of July.

“From experience, I always found it a challenge when deciding where to take my children to eat. White and the Bear offers a stress-free solution for parents and a fun, creative space for children,” Al-Mulla said of her restaurant concept.

Al-Mulla partnered with Annabel Karmel — food nutritionist and UK-based author of more than 50 cookbooks, including “Complete Baby & Toddler Meal Planner” and “Baby-Led Weaning” — to design a menu that would appeal to little ones.  

“I chose Annabel as she has truly set new benchmarks when it comes to cooking for children… her concern for nutrition and knack for creativity feeding children healthy but fun foods is one reason I have always followed her as a mother,” Al-Mulla said.

Karmel shared her top tips to help parents get their kids involved in choosing their own healthy meals.

“When my kids were quite young, like five or six, I used to let them cook their meals on Fridays, so they would eat what they made. I would chop things for them and allow them to do the rest. This gives them healthy cooking skills for life and they loved being part of the adult world.”

White and the Bear is a nut-free zone and offers allergy-conscious meals, carefully designed to delight hungry children and fussy eaters with no-sugar date energy balls, hamburgers made with carrots and apples and Bolognese pasta with disguised vegetables. Beyond the appetizing menu, the restaurant also features a reading area, a party zone and a cooking area where the little ones can learn valuable life skills.

“On the first floor of the restaurant, there is a cooking area where children can learn how to cook and are taught simple recipes and they can take the food they made with them” Karmel explained.

