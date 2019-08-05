You are here

  • Home
  • Classy, classic kaftans are what Hoor Bahamdein does best
﻿

Classy, classic kaftans are what Hoor Bahamdein does best

Hoor Bahamdein launched her eponymous brand in 2012. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2019
INTISAR ALYAMANI
0

Classy, classic kaftans are what Hoor Bahamdein does best

Updated 05 August 2019
INTISAR ALYAMANI
0

LONDON: Jeddah-based fashion designer Hoor Bahamdein is not one to follow fads and trends — instead, she has mastered the art of creating elegant jalabeyas and she’s doing everything she can to prove that classic style trumps all.

She launched her eponymous brand in 2012 and now sells in bazaars and pop-ups across the country, as well as through her Instagram account, @hoorbahamdein, where fashion lovers can browse through her classic kaftans.

“Classic is classic,” Bahamdein told Arab News, “it’s never going to be a passing trend. I believe every person must have a classic piece in their closet. So classic, for me, is important… my brand is simplicity with a touch of luxury.”




Hoor Bahamdein is known for her classic designs. (Supplied) 

The designer is careful about the fabrics she chooses and focuses heavily on texture, comfort and adding the element of luxury.

Her go-to fabrics are “pure silk, taffeta and cotton because these fabrics allow the designs to be a perfect shape,” she said.

 “When women wear my designs, they feel feminine. Also, what is important is that my individuality is evident in each of my creations. It makes me happy when people notice my designs and appreciate my pieces,” the designed noted, adding that she seeks to create pieces for “the strong and feminine woman who knows what she wants.”




Hoor Bahamdein has mastered the art of creating elegant jalabeyas. (Supplied) 

Earlier this summer, Bahamdein released an elegant seasonal collection inspired by the traditional clothes of women in Hadramout, a governate of Yemen.

 “I took my inspiration from Hadramout where, in their culture, women wear the thobe in a Hadhrami way. I mixed this culture with something from my own designs for a unique look,” Bahamdein said.

The rising designer also has a message for young Saudi women who wish to pursue a career in fashion design.

“First of all, she needs to believe in herself and love what she does,” she said.

Topics: Hoor Bahamdein jalabeyas fashion designer fashion

Fussy eaters meet their match in new kid’s restaurant in Dubai

White and the Bear opened at the end of July. (Supplied)
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi
0

Fussy eaters meet their match in new kid’s restaurant in Dubai

Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Dhai Almutairi
0

DUBAI: Taking your child out to a restaurant can be a frustrating experience. With kid’s menus loaded with milkshakes, fried fare and salty treats, there is very little in the way of child-friendly, healthy food on offer.

These unhealthy options led Dubai resident Hana Al-Mulla to dream up what she calls the world’s first children’s restaurant, White and the Bear, which opened at the end of July.

“From experience, I always found it a challenge when deciding where to take my children to eat. White and the Bear offers a stress-free solution for parents and a fun, creative space for children,” Al-Mulla said of her restaurant concept.

Al-Mulla partnered with Annabel Karmel — food nutritionist and UK-based author of more than 50 cookbooks, including “Complete Baby & Toddler Meal Planner” and “Baby-Led Weaning” — to design a menu that would appeal to little ones.  

“I chose Annabel as she has truly set new benchmarks when it comes to cooking for children… her concern for nutrition and knack for creativity feeding children healthy but fun foods is one reason I have always followed her as a mother,” Al-Mulla said.

Karmel shared her top tips to help parents get their kids involved in choosing their own healthy meals.

“When my kids were quite young, like five or six, I used to let them cook their meals on Fridays, so they would eat what they made. I would chop things for them and allow them to do the rest. This gives them healthy cooking skills for life and they loved being part of the adult world.”

White and the Bear is a nut-free zone and offers allergy-conscious meals, carefully designed to delight hungry children and fussy eaters with no-sugar date energy balls, hamburgers made with carrots and apples and Bolognese pasta with disguised vegetables. Beyond the appetizing menu, the restaurant also features a reading area, a party zone and a cooking area where the little ones can learn valuable life skills.

“On the first floor of the restaurant, there is a cooking area where children can learn how to cook and are taught simple recipes and they can take the food they made with them” Karmel explained.

Topics: kid’s restaurant Dubai White and the Bear

Latest updates

Air strike on south Libyan town kills at least 43
0
Notre Dame: Environmental groups warn against lead pollution
0
Houthis embroiled in aid agency corruption scandal
0
In post-war areas of Syria, mines upend civilian lives
0
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi airports
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.