‘Hobbs & Shaw’ — Muscle and little else

Dwayne Johnson plays Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham plays Deckard Shaw. (YouTube)
Updated 05 August 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: David Leitch’s latest “Fast and Furious” adventure, “Hobbs & Shaw,” needs no knowledge of its earlier eight stories. With Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) with Idris Alba (Brixton Lorr), there is never a dull moment. There is little rhyme or reason in the film’s 138 minutes, but “Fast and Furious” fans are not walking into theaters expecting anything less insane or illogical.

Defying the laws of gravity and the pain of torturous electrocution, Hobbs and Shaw race to save the world. They must first rescue Shaw’s sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), a British intelligence agent who has injected a deadly virus into herself so it does not fall into Lorr’s hands. He works for a group that wants to replace human beings with cyborgs.

With Lorr also after Hattie to get the virus, the chase by three seemingly super men turns into a wild game of cat and mouse. Despite car chases and flashing guns, these desperados rise again and again with inhuman grit. 

Although Johnson, Statham and Alba are impressive, Kirby steals the show with her lightening speed and dexterity. Her scenes with Statham (who is estranged from her in the movie) are compelling — a welcome emotional diversion in a work where bullets and brutality do all the talking.  

Strangely, the franchise has little of the original, which began as a racing film 18 years ago. And much like the “Bond” series, “Fast and Furious” has become cold and disinterested in human feelings. In “Hobbs & Shaw,” men turn into masses of muscle — and little else. 

Topics: Hobbs & Shaw Fast and Furious Dwayne Johnson David Leitch

Fussy eaters meet their match in new kid’s restaurant in Dubai

White and the Bear opened at the end of July. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2019
Dhai Almutairi
DUBAI: Taking your child out to a restaurant can be a frustrating experience. With kid’s menus loaded with milkshakes, fried fare and salty treats, there is very little in the way of child-friendly, healthy food on offer.

These unhealthy options led Dubai resident Hana Al-Mulla to dream up what she calls the world’s first children’s restaurant, White and the Bear, which opened at the end of July.

“From experience, I always found it a challenge when deciding where to take my children to eat. White and the Bear offers a stress-free solution for parents and a fun, creative space for children,” Al-Mulla said of her restaurant concept.

Al-Mulla partnered with Annabel Karmel — food nutritionist and UK-based author of more than 50 cookbooks, including “Complete Baby & Toddler Meal Planner” and “Baby-Led Weaning” — to design a menu that would appeal to little ones.  

“I chose Annabel as she has truly set new benchmarks when it comes to cooking for children… her concern for nutrition and knack for creativity feeding children healthy but fun foods is one reason I have always followed her as a mother,” Al-Mulla said.

Karmel shared her top tips to help parents get their kids involved in choosing their own healthy meals.

“When my kids were quite young, like five or six, I used to let them cook their meals on Fridays, so they would eat what they made. I would chop things for them and allow them to do the rest. This gives them healthy cooking skills for life and they loved being part of the adult world.”

White and the Bear is a nut-free zone and offers allergy-conscious meals, carefully designed to delight hungry children and fussy eaters with no-sugar date energy balls, hamburgers made with carrots and apples and Bolognese pasta with disguised vegetables. Beyond the appetizing menu, the restaurant also features a reading area, a party zone and a cooking area where the little ones can learn valuable life skills.

“On the first floor of the restaurant, there is a cooking area where children can learn how to cook and are taught simple recipes and they can take the food they made with them” Karmel explained.

Topics: kid’s restaurant Dubai White and the Bear

