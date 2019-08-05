Australia rules out hosting US missiles

You are here

﻿

Australia has ruled out hosting US missiles, after Washington said it plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia. (File/AFP)
AFP
  Australian Defence minister told a public broadcaster that the issue came up in her meeting with Esper
  Following the United States plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia, Australia scotched the notion of locating them Down Under
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia on Monday ruled out hosting ground-based US missiles after talks with Washington's top defence and diplomatic officials.

Following an announcement that the United States plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia, widely seen as an effort to contain China, Australia scotched the notion of locating them Down Under.

"It's not been asked of us, not being considered, not been put to us. I think I can rule a line under that," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the notion.

His comments came hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed Sydney following talks. Australian Defence minister Linda Reynolds told public broadcaster ABC the issue came up in her meeting with Esper: "I asked him directly, 'was there any expectation of a request', and he said 'no'."

Any formal request would put Australia in a difficult spot between long-time ally the United States and major trade partner China. Policy toward Beijing has become an increasing point of friction between Washington and Canberra, which has tried to maintain good working relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping's government.

While Australia has a mutual defence treaty with the United States, China's purchases of Australian coal and iron ore kept the latter's economy purring through the global financial crisis. Pompeo's visit featured a sharp warning for partners to "have their eyes wide open" about China's increasingly assertive behaviour.

He also cautioned Australian policymakers about the risk of turning a blind eye to abuses in order to trade with Beijing. "You can sell your soul for a pile of soybeans, or you can protect your people," he said. "We think it's possible to have trade with China and yet require them to behave with the same set of rules."

US Marine Corps units regularly rotate through Darwin, raising speculation that the northern city could host missiles after the US withdrawal Friday from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia. Experts say the most likely location for deployment is at American military facilities on the island of Guam.

Afghan official: Policeman opens fire on colleagues, kills 7

Updated 05 August 2019
AP
0

Afghan official: Policeman opens fire on colleagues, kills 7

  • The attacker fled the scene of the shooting in Shah Wali Kot district
  • A Taliban spokesman said the attacker joined the Taliban
Updated 05 August 2019
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says a policeman in the southern province of Kandahar opened fire on his colleagues, killing seven other policemen. The Taliban have claimed the attack.
Sunday’s attack was the latest case of so-called “insider attacks,” when an Afghan policeman or soldier turns his weapon on Afghan forces or international troops.
Jamal Naser Barekzai, a provincial spokesman, says the attacker fled the scene of the shooting in Shah Wali Kot district. He says an investigation is underway.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi says the attacker joined the Taliban.
The Taliban now effectively control about half the country and carry out near-daily attacks.
Last week, two American soldiers were shot and killed by an Afghan soldier in the same district. The insurgents dubbed the attacker, who’s in custody, a “hero.”

Topics: Afghanistan

