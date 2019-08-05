You are here

﻿

Centuries-old bazaar in Syria's Aleppo making slow recovery

Syrians preparing merchandise to be sold during the opening of Aleppo’s historic souk in 2017. (File/AFP)
Syrian workers work on the newly renovated Al-Saqatiyah Market in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, in 2019. (AP)
Old bazaar in Aleppon in March 2017, before renovations. (File/AFP)
AP
Centuries-old bazaar in Syria’s Aleppo making slow recovery

  • Al-Saqatiyah Market is the latest one to undergo renovations
  • The war in Syria left the eastern half of Aleppo and the Old City in ruins
AP
ALEPPO: Much of the centuries-old covered bazaar in the Syrian city of Aleppo is still in ruins, but slowly small parts of it have been renovated.
The latest to be renovated is Al-Saqatiyah Market, or souk — a cobblestone alley under arches and domes.
Still, bringing customers back to what was once a thronging marketplace remains a struggle.
Aleppo’s historic Old City saw some of the worst battles of Syria’s eight-year civil war. Government forces wrested it from rebel control in December 2016 in a devastating siege that left the eastern half of Aleppo and much of the Old City — a UNESCO world heritage site — in ruins.
Planners hope that by rebuilding segments of the bazaar and getting some shops back open, eventually they re-inject life into the markets.

Qatari owned British bank accused of backing extremists

Updated 05 August 2019
Arab News
0

Qatari owned British bank accused of backing extremists

  • A banned charity in the US has an account with the bank
  • A previous chief executive of the bank was also a director of a British affiliate for an international religious organization
Updated 05 August 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Al-Rayan Bank, a British bank controlled by Qatar, is providing financial services to numerous British organizations linked to extremists, British daily The Times reported on Monday.

In a security clampdown, western banks froze and closed the accounts of Al-Rayan bank clients.

A charity labeled a terrorist organization and banned in the US for supporting hardline hate preachers and a mosque whose trustee is a Hamas leader, have accounts in the bank. 

Sultan Choudhury, the chief executive of the bank until April, was also the director of the British affiliate of an international religious institute where some of the speakers and instructors advocated child marriage, female circumcision and death penalty for adultery and apostasy.

Choudhury held the position for seven years without compensation or pay.

