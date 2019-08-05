HSBC says its CEO to leave after just 18 months

You are here

HSBC has announced the surprise departure of CEO John Flint after 18 months in the job, saying the bank needs new leadership.
  • London-based HSBC Holdings said John Flint stepped down by mutual agreement
  • Noel Quinn, the chief executive of global commercial banking, will serve as interim CEO
LONDON: Bank HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of CEO John Flint after just 18 months, saying new leadership was needed amid increasing economic uncertainty, and that it was cutting some 4,000 jobs to reduce costs.
London-based HSBC Holdings said Flint stepped down by mutual agreement. Noel Quinn, the chief executive of global commercial banking, will serve as interim CEO while the bank looks for a permanent replacement.
Flint, 51, spent almost 30 years at the bank before he became CEO with the promise to “continue to innovate and accelerate the pace of change” needed to meet the demands of shareholders and customers. HSBC shares have fallen almost 14% since Flint took over, compared with a less than 1% drop in the FTSE 100 Index.
The bank on Monday reported second quarter profits of $4.4 billion, up 7% compared with the same period last year, but it warned that “geopolitical issues could impact a significant number of our major markets.” Economic growth is expected to slow in the US and China amid a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Asia accounts for 80% of HSBC’s profits. And Britain is preparing to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, raising uncertainty for the London-based business.
HSBC confirmed that on top of the leadership reshuffle, it plans to cut 4,000 jobs globally, or around 2% of its total workforce.
“With macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds mounting, the HSBC board could be looking for more radical reform,” Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note to investors. “What that will look like remains to be seen.”
HSBC has sought to boost earnings by streamlining operations, cutting costs and increasing its focus on fast-growing Asian economies.
Chairman Mark Tucker said that while the bank is in a strong position to deliver on strategy, a change of leadership is necessary.
“In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the bank operates, the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us,” he said.
Flint will be available to assist in the transition, HSBC said.
In the latest round of the trade dispute between the US and China, President Donald Trump last week announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of imports from China.
“Trade tensions between the US and China are progressively affecting the growth output in both markets,” HSBC Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told investors.

  • The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan
BENGALURU: Gold rose to a more than six-year high on Monday, gaining more than 1 percent, as an escalating trade conflict between the US and China sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,462.40 per ounce as of 1301 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60. US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,474.30.
“This (price action) is still about the escalation of trade tension between the US and China ... risk aversion is spreading in financial markets and that is something which definitely helps gold,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and expectations of more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also supporting bullion, he added.
Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday while US 10-year yields dropped to a near-three-year low.
On Friday, China said it would fight against a decision by US President Donald Trump to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
The tariffs may force the US central bank to cut interest rates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect the economy from trade-policy risks. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

FASTFACT

$1,462 - per ounce, the price of gold on Tuesday after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60.

“The near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All this volatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic data will be good enough for a risk-off environment,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan.
China let its yuan weaken below 7 per dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, while offshore yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began.
“This might encourage some more gold buying in China as a weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides you exposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for the Chinese,” Julius Baer’s Menke said.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the margin requirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract. The trading limit on the contract would also be raised.
In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampening demand for the metal in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China.
Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 830.76 tons on Friday.
Elsewhere, silver rose 1.3 percent to $16.42 per ounce. Platinum climbed 1.8 percent to $857.67, while palladium gained 2.6 percent to $1,442.67.

