JEDDAH: The Dubai Arabic Orchestra is set to perform for the first time in Saudi Arabia during Eid Al-Adha.
The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the very first performance by the orchestra in the Kingdom.
Organizers said the orchestra promises to deliver a spectacular musical showcase “featuring timeless Gulf classics and favorites.”
Audiences will get a chance to watch an unmissable selection of the region’s past hit songs by legendary artists such as Mohammed Abdo, Talal Maddah, Eid Al-Faraj and Abdulrab Idris.
Since it was founded in 2017, the Dubai Opera Orchestra’s mission has been to preserve and honor the Gulf’s musical heritage.
Dubai Arabic Orchestra to perform Gulf musical classics at Ithra
Dubai Arabic Orchestra to perform Gulf musical classics at Ithra
- Organizers said the orchestra promises to deliver a spectacular musical showcase “featuring timeless Gulf classics and favorites”
JEDDAH: The Dubai Arabic Orchestra is set to perform for the first time in Saudi Arabia during Eid Al-Adha.