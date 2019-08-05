Groupe PSA names new head of dealer operations

Groupe PSA has appointed Larbi Hbil as the new head of dealer operations in the GCC to lead the French manufacturer’s expansion plan in the region and oversee the local distributor network. He will report to and work closely with Rakesh Nair, Groupe PSA managing director of the GCC.

In his new role, Hbil will focus on continuing to build and expand Peugeot’s partner network, making Peugeot vehicles more accessible across the Middle East while enhancing marketing and operational efficiency.

“Larbi is an outstanding business expert who will be a great asset to us in this time of regional growth for the brand. With his broad experience across several industries, he will further drive up standards in the customer experience offered by our importers,” Nair said.

“I am proud to be joining Groupe PSA as it makes its comeback in the region. The brand has made many great strides in recent years and I look forward to working with our dealership network across the region to enhance Peugeot’s customer experience and take it to the next level,” Larbi said.

Hbil most recently served as managing director of Volvo Group Trucks Middle East and Africa.

He holds an executive MBA in leadership and change from Hult International Business School and a post-graduate degree in marketing from TIAS Business School, the Netherlands.