Nexthink expands operations in Saudi Arabia

Nexthink, a leader in digital employee experience software for enterprises, will strengthen its existing operations in Saudi Arabia as a response to the company’s strong growth, by increasing its workforce and presence through strategic partnerships.
Maged Eid appointed as the area vice president will oversee Middle East, Turkey and Africa growth strategy; he will drive new business and strengthen existing operations in the region. In his role, Eid will work closely with the Saudi Arabia team to ensure companies have better support and significantly improve the digital employee experience.
“Saudi Arabia is a key market for us and we will continue to invest in this region by increasing our workforce and partnerships with key distributors,” said Eid. “Nexthink’s technology enables an organization’s IT department to take a proactive approach to improving their IT performance, resolving potential problems quickly and focusing better on company-wide initiatives. We believe there is a clear need for our solutions in the Kingdom that can help an organization transform their business.”
Some of Nexthink’s key clients in the Kingdom include organizations from the finance, defense, government, health care and energy sectors.
The Kingdom continues to adopt innovative technologies as a result of the National Transformation Program (NTP) objectives and Vision 2030 strategy that will drive significant ICT spending ($34.5 billion) in technologies such as digital transformation, cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and robotics.