NBB appoints first Bahraini chief risk officer

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Isa Maseeh to the role of chief risk officer, where he will focus on reinforcing and further developing the risk management framework to support the bank’s future growth and transformation.

His appointment comes as part of NBB’s ongoing commitment to leveraging and empowering local Bahraini talent at senior positions across the organization. Maseeh joined the bank in 2017 as deputy chief risk officer and has more than 20 years of banking experience spanning commercial and investment banking in Bahrain. Prior to joining NBB, Maseeh was the group chief risk officer of Al-Salam Bank Bahrain in addition to having held various other senior risk management positions with Islamic and conventional banks including United Gulf Bank, BMI Bank and Gulf Finance House.

Jean-Christophe Durand, CEO of NBB, said: “We’re delighted to see Isa Maseeh promoted to the bank’s chief risk officer. We continue to strengthen our management team with the addition of the highest caliber Bahraini talent as a matter of priority and to support our transformation agenda.”