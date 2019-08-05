NBB appoints first Bahraini chief risk officer

You are here

﻿

Isa Maseeh
The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Isa Maseeh to the role of chief risk officer, where he will focus on reinforcing and further developing the risk management framework to support the bank’s future growth and transformation.

His appointment comes as part of NBB’s ongoing commitment to leveraging and empowering local Bahraini talent at senior positions across the organization. Maseeh joined the bank in 2017 as deputy chief risk officer and has more than 20 years of banking experience spanning commercial and investment banking in Bahrain. Prior to joining NBB, Maseeh was the group chief risk officer of Al-Salam Bank Bahrain in addition to having held various other senior risk management positions with Islamic and conventional banks including United Gulf Bank, BMI Bank and Gulf Finance House. 

Jean-Christophe Durand, CEO of NBB, said: “We’re delighted to see Isa Maseeh promoted to the bank’s chief risk officer. We continue to strengthen our management team with the addition of the highest caliber Bahraini talent as a matter of priority and to support our transformation agenda.”

Nexthink, a leader in digital employee experience software for enterprises, will strengthen its existing operations in Saudi Arabia as a response to the company’s strong growth, by increasing its workforce and presence through strategic partnerships.

Maged Eid appointed as the area vice president will oversee Middle East, Turkey and Africa growth strategy; he will drive new business and strengthen existing operations in the region. In his role, Eid will work closely with the Saudi Arabia team to ensure companies have better support and significantly improve the digital employee experience.

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for us and we will continue to invest in this region by increasing our workforce and partnerships with key distributors,” said Eid. “Nexthink’s technology enables an organization’s IT department to take a proactive approach to improving their IT performance, resolving potential problems quickly and focusing better on company-wide initiatives. We believe there is a clear need for our solutions in the Kingdom that can help an organization transform their business.”

Some of Nexthink’s key clients in the Kingdom include organizations from the finance, defense, government, health care and energy sectors.

The Kingdom continues to adopt innovative technologies as a result of the National Transformation Program (NTP) objectives and Vision 2030 strategy that will drive significant ICT spending ($34.5 billion) in technologies such as digital transformation, cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and robotics.

