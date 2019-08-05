You are here

﻿

NEC to install massive LED wall at STC facility

NEC Display Solutions has signed an agreement with STC to install a 256-square-meter LED display on the STC campus in Riyadh.
One of the world’s largest control room LED displays is set to come to Saudi Arabia as Japanese display technology manufacturer NEC Display Solutions has signed an agreement with STC to install a 256-square-meter LED display, featuring over 200 video wall screens, at the Unified Network Operation Center (UNOC) on the STC campus in Riyadh.

NEC’s comprehensive involvement in the project includes design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the massive video wall. Working along with Saudi Media Systems SMS, NEC will be responsible for the supply and installation of about 216 video wall units, several meeting room displays as well as other smaller LED solutions. It will also provide the complete back-end processors for the successful functioning of the UNOC.

“Our agreement with STC represents a landmark project that highlights NEC’s status as one of the very few manufacturers in the world that is capable of providing a complete custom-made display solutions to government entities and major companies. NEC covers the entire aspect of the project, starting from feasibility studies, design and manufacture to installation, testing and commissioning. We select the right display technology and the right kind of back-end processing solution for not just network operation centers but also data centers, control rooms, and security operation centers,” said Bernd Eberhardt, CEO of NEC Display Solutions GmbH.

“STC is happy to join hands with NEC Display Solutions to provide a complete turnkey solution for the successful functioning of the UNOC. The agreement reflects STC’s constant efforts to build strategic partnerships with global entities to provide world-class digital services and innovative solutions to our customers, enabling the digital transformation of the Kingdom,” said Abdullah Al-Mazrou, general manager, buildings and fleet management at STC.

As a total display solutions company, NEC holds a leading position in the display market in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The installation of the massive LED wall in Saudi Arabia is the latest milestone for the company that has earlier pioneered other major projects such as the world‘s first RB laser projector in 2017. 

NEC Display Solutions has so far manufactured and delivered over 1.5 million large-format displays. Its success story includes partnerships with more than 200 airports worldwide and delivery of over 125,000 displays over the last five years in leading fast food restaurants across Europe.

The Japanese display technology manufacturer, headquartered in Tokyo, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, which has been a global technology leader for over 120 years.

