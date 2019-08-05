You are here

  • Home
  • Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 251 runs, Lyon takes 6-49
﻿

Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 251 runs, Lyon takes 6-49

England’s Jason Roy is bowled out by Australia’s Nathan Lyon as Australia won the first test of the Ashes series. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 251 runs, Lyon takes 6-49

  • Offspinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6-49 and passed 350 test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians
  • Australia even had the luxury of declaring at 487-7 in its second innings on Sunday to set England an unlikely winning target of 398
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

BIRMINGHAM, England: Australia won the first Ashes test by a huge margin of 251 runs on Monday after dismissing England for 146 in its second innings on the final day.
Offspinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6-49 and passed 350 test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians, who had been reduced to 122-8 in their first innings at a hostile Edgbaston.
“It’s disappointing,” England captain Joe Root told the BBC. “We got ourselves in a really strong position.”
Allrounder Chris Woakes provided England’s top score with a defiant 37 at No. 9 after the hosts crumbled from 60-1 to 97-7. Woakes was the last man out in the 53rd over to Pat Cummins (4-32), sending the ball to Steve Smith in the slips as England collapsed in the afternoon.
England had resumed after lunch on 85-4. Jos Buttler (1) went in the first over, bowled by Cummins, and Jonny Bairstow was then caught by Cameron Bancroft off Cummins for his 100th test wicket. In what has been a nightmare test at times for the umpires, Bairstow opted to review Joel Wilson’s decision but he was unsuccessful, leading one BBC pundit to exclaim “Joel’s got one right!“
Lyon reached the 350-wicket landmark when Ben Stokes (6) was caught behind.
The spinner went on to dismiss Moeen Ali for his five-for and had Stuart Broad caught by Smith for a golden duck. Jimmy Anderson came out to bat despite lingering injury concerns — he bowled only four overs in the entire test — and denied Lyon his hat trick.
Rory Burns (11) was the first man out Monday — caught by Lyon off Cummins — when England had added only six runs after starting on 13-0, and Root (28) was the last man out in the morning, visibly angry with himself after tamely sending the ball to Bancroft at short leg off Lyon.
Lyon had come on to bowl after an hour’s play and proved the threat that England feared with three wickets before lunch. Lyon also soon settled a big question of the day: Could white-ball specialist Jason Roy patiently stay in without taking risks in smashing quick runs? That was answered in Australia’s favor when the explosive opener, playing only his second test, needlessly advanced down the wicket against Lyon. The ball turned and clattered into the stumps. Roy was out for 28 after sharing a 41-run partnership with Root and England on 60-2.
Bancroft caught Joe Denly (11) at short leg after Lyon struck again to leave England 80-3 before Root was dismissed.
England’s instinctive batting aggression paid huge dividends in its Cricket World Cup title last month, including a semifinal win over Australia in Birmingham, but the switch from white to red ball is proving a tough challenge so far against its well-prepared opponent.
Australia even had the luxury of declaring at 487-7 in its second innings on Sunday to set England an unlikely winning target of 398.
“I love playing cricket here in England. The atmosphere’s always amazing, and the boys turned up and played a really good game of cricket,” man-of-the-match Smith said. “To go 1-0 up in the series is a big boost.”
England had taken a 90-run lead after the first innings with 374 in reply to Australia’s 284. But Smith’s centuries in each innings (144 and 142) proved far too much for a humbled England, especially without its record test wicket-taker Anderson able to bowl after the opening session.
Root said it was easy to be wise in hindsight and that Anderson had gone through the normal selection process and passed a fitness test. Root called it “part and parcel of test cricket, sometimes things go against you.”
And Root should know. He had survived a scare on 4 when he was given out by Wilson leg before wicket against pacer James Pattinson. He went for review and the ball was shown to be missing.
Play was briefly held up by a malfunctioning stump mic before Root was given out again by Wilson for lbw when on 9, this time off Siddle. Root immediately reviewed and was shown to have clearly got his bat to the ball first.
The second of five tests starts at Lord’s on Aug. 14.

Topics: Ashes Australia England

Related

0
Sport
Smith ton helps Australia dominate England in Ashes opener
0
Sport
Australia look to Smith again as England take charge of first Ashes Test

Man Utd make Maguire world’s most expensive defender

Updated 05 August 2019
AFP
0

Man Utd make Maguire world’s most expensive defender

  • Manchester United secured Harry Maguire for £80 million on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension
  • £80 million is also a record fee between Premier League clubs, surpassing Van Dijk’s move to Anfield from Southampton
Updated 05 August 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester on Monday for a reported £80 million fee that makes the England center-back the world’s most expensive defender.
United have secured Maguire on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension.
The £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 was the previous record fee for a defender.
However, Juventus’ capture of Van Dijk’s Netherlands teammate Matthijs de Ligt earlier this month (July) could rise to 85.5 million euros (£77 million) in add-ons.
It is also a record fee between Premier League clubs, surpassing Van Dijk’s move to Anfield from Southampton and Romelu Lukaku’s switch from Everton to Manchester United.
“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” Maguire told United’s website.
“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”
Maguire, 26, could make his debut in his new club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on Sunday and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will live up to his hefty price tag.
“Harry is one of the best center-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature,” he said.
“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure — coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes — I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.
“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.”
Manchester City had been interested in Maguire, but Pepe Guardiola admitted on Sunday that the champions couldn’t afford his huge fee.
Maguire, 26, shot to prominence for his performances at last year’s World Cup as England reached the semifinals for the first time since 1990.
United were interested in his signature last summer, but baulked at Leicester’s asking price.
A year on and with the heart of their defense brutally exposed in finishing sixth in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League qualification, the Red Devils finally paid the fee the Foxes’ demanded.
Solskjaer had made strengthening central defense a priority, with that need only becoming more acute when Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury during the pre-season tour of China which is expected to keep him out for at least four months.
Maguire’s arrival also continues the trend of United targeting young British talent rather than big-name foreign imports.
The English giants have already splashed nearly £70 million on promising youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Maguire started his career at Sheffield United before making the leap into the Premier League with Hull in 2014.
After impressing even as the Tigers were relegated two years ago, he joined Leicester in a £17 million deal.
His England debut followed in October 2017 and he emerged as one of the unlikely stars of the World Cup, where he featured in all of the Three Lions’ seven games and scored in the quarter-final victory over Sweden.
That signified a meteoric rise for Maguire who just two years previously had traveled as a fan to support England at Euro 2016.
Nicknamed “slab head” by former Leicester teammate Jamie Vardy for his physical prowess in the air, Maguire has also impressed with his ability to play out from the back.
However, City were less in need to break the bank for the 26-year-old after winning the first ever domestic treble of trophies in English football history.
By contrast, United need to shore up a defense that conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season and are counting on Maguire’s presence to cut the massive gap to rivals City and European champions Liverpool.

Topics: Manchester United Harry Maguire

Related

0
Sport
Manchester United to pay $97m for Leicester defender Harry Maguire
0
Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment as Manchester United boss is a welcome throwback

Latest updates

Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 251 runs, Lyon takes 6-49
0
Boy thrown from London’s Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK
0
UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
0
UK to join US-led maritime security mission in Gulf
0
NEC to install massive LED wall at STC facility
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.