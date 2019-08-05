You are here

﻿

Egypt receives final $2bn tranche of IMF loan

As part of the IMF deal, Egypt has been pushing ahead with tough economic reforms. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters

Updated 05 August 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt has received the final $2 billion tranche of its IMF loan, state television said on Monday.
Last month, the IMF said Egypt could draw the sixth and final tranche of the $12 billion, three-year loan program that began in 2016 after concluding its fifth and final review of Egypt's economic reforms last month.
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt has been pushing ahead with tough economic reforms including the latest round of fuel subsidy cuts in early July, which raised domestic prices by between 16% and 30%.
"Egypt has successfully completed the three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility and achieved its main objectives," IMF Acting Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement after the final review in July.
Reforms have included the introduction of a value-added tax, deep cuts to energy subsidies and a currency devaluation, putting the budgets of tens of millions of Egyptians under strain.
The changes are aimed at luring back investors who withdrew funds from Egypt during the 2011 uprising that overthrew former dictator Hosni Mubarak.

Topics: Egypt IMF IMF loan

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 August 2019
Reuters
Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

  • The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan
Updated 06 August 2019
Reuters
BENGALURU: Gold rose to a more than six-year high on Monday, gaining more than 1 percent, as an escalating trade conflict between the US and China sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,462.40 per ounce as of 1301 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60. US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,474.30.
“This (price action) is still about the escalation of trade tension between the US and China ... risk aversion is spreading in financial markets and that is something which definitely helps gold,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and expectations of more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also supporting bullion, he added.
Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday while US 10-year yields dropped to a near-three-year low.
On Friday, China said it would fight against a decision by US President Donald Trump to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
The tariffs may force the US central bank to cut interest rates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect the economy from trade-policy risks. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

FASTFACT

$1,462 - per ounce, the price of gold on Tuesday after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60.

“The near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All this volatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic data will be good enough for a risk-off environment,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan.
China let its yuan weaken below 7 per dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, while offshore yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began.
“This might encourage some more gold buying in China as a weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides you exposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for the Chinese,” Julius Baer’s Menke said.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the margin requirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract. The trading limit on the contract would also be raised.
In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampening demand for the metal in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China.
Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 830.76 tons on Friday.
Elsewhere, silver rose 1.3 percent to $16.42 per ounce. Platinum climbed 1.8 percent to $857.67, while palladium gained 2.6 percent to $1,442.67.

