You are here

  • Home
  • Eid clothes project to be launched in Lebanon
﻿

Eid clothes project to be launched in Lebanon

The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Eid clothes project to be launched in Lebanon

  • The center outlined its expanded role while taking part in workshops with the advisory experts group of the International Coalition for the Rehabilitation of Child Soldiers
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) signed an agreement to distribute Eid clothes, toys and other gifts to 552 Lebanese, 1,656 Syrian and 552 Palestinian children in Lebanon.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and KSRelief’s general supervisor.
Meanwhile, the center on Sunday distributed 1,381 food baskets to poor families in northern Lebanon.
 


Al-Rabeeah signing the agreement. (SPA)

Al-Rabeeah signing the agreement. (SPA)

Earlier, KSRelief said it has expanded its research and work to help rehabilitate child soldiers in Yemen.
The center outlined its expanded role while taking part in workshops with the advisory experts group of the International Coalition for the Rehabilitation of Child Soldiers, held at Columbia University in New York under the patronage of the UN.
The group gathers research and knowledge from non-government organizations and academics working in or studying the rehabilitation and reintegration of child soldiers.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Lebanon

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UN meets KSRelief delegation
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSRelief continues operations around the world

Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with Egypt and US amid terror violence

Updated 06 August 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with Egypt and US amid terror violence

  • Egyptian authorities blames militant group known linked to Muslim brotherhood for deadly blast
  • US officials cite "racial hatred" as possible reason for El Paso shooting
Updated 06 August 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered condolences on Tuesday for the victims of recent terrorist violence in Egypt and the US.

At least 20 people were killed and almost 50 injured when an explosives-filled car crashed into other vehicles in central Cairo on Sunday night.

Weekend attacks in the US cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio left 31 people dead.

In separate messages carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the king and crown prince conveyed "deepest and sincere condolences" to the victims and the American people as whole, wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

On the violence in Cairo, King Salman condemned "in the strongest terms this criminal act" and affirmed Saudi Arabia's "support for Egypt and its brotherly people."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman denounced the "cowardly criminal act" and also expressed his "deepest and sincere condolences" for the dead victims and wished quick recovery to the injured.


Standing in solidarity

On Monday, the founder of the Saudi-American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) offered the group's solidarity and support to the American people as the US came to terms with two mass shootings in 24 hours.

“We Saudis stand firmly with our American friends. We feel their pain,” Salman Al-Ansari told Arab News.

“The world needs a secure and prosperous America. Their security is an extension of global security. Saudi Arabia was on the US side at a time when 90 percent of the Middle East was against it during the Cold War. That is why I can say with confidence, Saudi Arabia has been and will always be the strongest ally and partner of the US.”

Patrick Crusius, 21, surrendered to police after shooting 22 people dead on Saturday morning in the Texas border city of El Paso. The killer had published an online manifesto denouncing a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas and praising the massacre in March of 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Hours later, Connor Betts, 24, killed nine people in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio. He was wearing body armor but was shot dead by police 30 seconds after opening fire.

“Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” US President Donald Trump said on Monday. 

He said mental illness was the main reason for mass shootings in the US.


Midnight attack in Cairo

In the Cairo incident, an explosive-packed car went off Sunday night on the busy Corniche boulevard along the Nile River as it speeded toward oncoming traffic, setting other cars on fire and injuring at least 47. It damaged Egypt's main cancer hospital nearby, shattering parts of the facade and some rooms inside, forcing the evacuation of dozens of patients.

Authorities had initially said the explosion was caused by a multi-vehicle accident. But later Monday, the Interior Ministry acknowledged that a car bomb was involved.

The ministry accused a militant group known as Hasm, which has links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, saying it was moving the car to carry out an attack elsewhere. The ministry did not say what the intended target was. The car had been stolen months earlier in the Nile Delta, it said.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi called it a "terrorist incident" in a tweet, expressing condolences for the dead and vowed to "face and root out terrorism."

The attack is the deadliest in Cairo since a bombing at a chapel adjacent to Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral killed 30 people during Sunday Mass in December 2016. That attack was claimed by Egypt's affiliate of the Islamic State group.

(With AP)

Topics: terror attacks US shootings El Paso Dayton Cairo blast Cairo National Cancer Hospital

Related

0
Middle-East
20 killed after explosives-filled car crashes in central Cairo
Update 0
World
America in shock after two mass shootings within hours kill 29 people in Texas and Ohio

Latest updates

Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation
0
Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with Egypt and US amid terror violence
0
Hiroshima marks 74th anniversary of atomic bombing
0
Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets
0
Preachers of Hate: How Tariq Abdelhaleem spreads bigotry from comfort of Canada
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.