Palestinian app helps drivers avoid Israeli checkpoint bottlenecks

Mohammad Abdel Haleem, CEO of Doroob Technologies, uses Doroob Navigator application as he drives his car at an Israeli checkpoint in Ramallah. (Reuters)
Reuters
Reuters
RAMALLAH: A new locally developed app helps Palestinian drivers in the occupied West Bank negotiate traffic at Israeli military checkpoints and uncover routes to towns mainstream providers often miss. Launched in June and designed by Palestinians, Doroob Navigator crowd sources road closures and traffic data from users.
It aims to supplant apps like Google Maps and Waze, which rarely account for Israeli restrictions and struggle to navigate between Palestinian cities.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and cites security concerns in maintaining checkpoints. But the roadblocks limit Palestinian mobility and damage their economy, according to the World Bank.
Some checkpoints are long-established at the entrances to villages and cities, but others pop up when tensions rise.
Mohammed Abdel Haleem, CEO of Doroob Technologies, said he knew Palestinians needed a new way to get around after a drive with Google Maps between the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah left him lost in a remote valley.
“We had to design our maps completely from scratch. The wall, checkpoints, settlements ... existing mapping software could never account for the complexity here,” Abdel Haleem, 39, said before using the app to drive through a checkpoint separating Ramallah from Beit El, a nearby Israeli settlement.
The app, which has garnered 22,000 users in two months, is funded by Ideal, a Ramallah-based transportation and automation software company also led by Abdel Haleem.
He says he hopes to monetize the app in the future in part via a delivery feature.
The West Bank is scattered with Israeli settlements and military bases, and an Israeli barrier snakes through the territory. Israel says the obstacle prevents Palestinian attacks, but Palestinians call it a land grab.

We had to design our maps completely from scratch. The wall, checkpoints, settlements ... existing mapping software could never account for the complexity here.

Mohammed Abdel Haleem, CEO of Doroob Technologies

Around 3 million Palestinians live in the territory along with some 450,000 settlers, who can generally drive in the area without major restriction using so-called “bypass roads” built to avoid Palestinian towns.
Doroob Navigator's algorithm combines reports from users with manual inputs by engineering staff to help drivers avoid crippling checkpoint traffic and circumvent settlements, which most Palestinian vehicles cannot enter.
“Other apps might say the only way to drive between certain Palestinian cities is to cut through a settlement,” Abdel Haleem said. “We’re trying to change that.”
The app is also available in the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, though most active users are in the West Bank, Abdeel Haleem says.
Palestinians in the past have relied on Facebook groups and word-of-mouth to anticipate West Bank traffic and closures. Waze is popular with Israelis, but many Palestinians say it directs them to routes they are restricted from driving.
“We need applications like this that help us move within Palestine,” said Nicolas Harami, 31, who uses the app while driving from his home in East Jerusalem to Ramallah and other West Bank cities.
“Other applications do not understand our situation.”

Topics: Ramallah Palestine

Israeli Druze diplomat says racially profiled at airport

Reda Mansour, Israel’s ambassador to Panama, wrote in Facebook Saturday about extra security screening before departing from Tel Aviv’s airport. (WIKIPEDIA)
AFP
AFP
JERUSALEM: An Israeli diplomat from the country’s Druze minority has accused security agents at Tel Aviv airport of racially profiling and humiliating him and his family as they traveled on official business.
Israel’s ambassador to Panama, Reda Mansour, who hails from the mainly Druze town of Isfiya near Haifa, was flying to the Central American country on Saturday when he was stopped and interrogated by security officers at Ben Gurion airport.
“When they learned that we came from Isfiya, they asked to see our passports,” Mansour wrote on Facebook after the incident.
Israeli Arabs and Druze often denounce harsh treatment by the airport’s security staff, but it is rare for a senior official to speak out on the subject. The veteran diplomat noted his village is home to a memorial for Druze soldiers killed fighting under the Israeli flag.
“I advise that you take your security guards and those in charge of their training to visit this cemetery and teach them about self-sacrifice and respect,” he added.
Unlike other Arab citizens of Israel who may volunteer to serve, the Druze are subject to compulsory service in the military or police, alongside Jewish Israelis.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday tweeted his “deep appreciation for the work of Ambassador Mansour who represents Israel in Panama.”
Without mentioning the incident, Netanyahu praised Israel’s Druze community as “dear to our hearts.”
Thousands from the country’s 130,000-strong Druze community took to the streets last August to denounced a law declaring Israel the nation state of the Jewish people, arguing it renders them second-class citizens. Netanyahu strongly backed the law.
As responses on social media poured in, many of them hostile to Mansour, Israel’s Airports Authority on Sunday said the security guard “did his job.”
“Security checks at Ben Gurion Airport are carried out regardless of religion, race or gender,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Israel Palestine

