You are here

  • Home
  • Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets
﻿

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

  • The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: Gold rose to a more than six-year high on Monday, gaining more than 1 percent, as an escalating trade conflict between the US and China sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,462.40 per ounce as of 1301 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60. US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,474.30.
“This (price action) is still about the escalation of trade tension between the US and China ... risk aversion is spreading in financial markets and that is something which definitely helps gold,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and expectations of more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also supporting bullion, he added.
Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday while US 10-year yields dropped to a near-three-year low.
On Friday, China said it would fight against a decision by US President Donald Trump to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
The tariffs may force the US central bank to cut interest rates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect the economy from trade-policy risks. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

FASTFACT

$1,462 - per ounce, the price of gold on Tuesday after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60.

“The near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All this volatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic data will be good enough for a risk-off environment,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan.
China let its yuan weaken below 7 per dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, while offshore yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began.
“This might encourage some more gold buying in China as a weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides you exposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for the Chinese,” Julius Baer’s Menke said.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the margin requirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract. The trading limit on the contract would also be raised.
In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampening demand for the metal in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China.
Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 830.76 tons on Friday.
Elsewhere, silver rose 1.3 percent to $16.42 per ounce. Platinum climbed 1.8 percent to $857.67, while palladium gained 2.6 percent to $1,442.67.

Topics: Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
0
Business & Economy
Egypt receives final $2bn tranche of IMF loan

Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook

An oil worker removes a thread cap from a piece of drill pipe on a drilling lease owned by Elevation Resources near Midland, Texas. (Reuters)
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook

  • Threat of more US tariffs could limit crude demand from the world’s two biggest buyers
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday on global growth concerns after US President Donald Trump threatened China with more tariffs, which could limit crude demand from the world’s two biggest buyers. Brent crude futures were down 71 cents, or 1.15 percent, to $61.18 per barrel by 1050 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 1.01 percent, to $55.10 a barrel.
“The escalation of trade measures only reinforces concerns over global economic growth and hence by extension global oil demand growth,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London. “(But) supply fundamentals are tightening and are supportive for oil prices.”
Both crude benchmarks fell last week, with Brent down 2.5 percent and US crude falling 1 percent after plummeting by more than 7 percent on Thursday after Trump’s tweet to the lowest level in about seven weeks.
Asian equity markets dropped to a six-month low on Monday while gold prices climbed as investors sought safe-haven assets.
Trump last week said he would impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1 and said he could raise duties further if China’s President Xi Jinping failed to move more quickly toward a trade deal.

Trade dispute
The announcement extends US tariffs to nearly all imported Chinese products. China on Friday vowed to fight back against Trump’s decision, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.
On Monday, China let the yuan tumble beyond the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, in a sign Beijing may tolerate further currency weakness because of the trade dispute.
A lower yuan would raise the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer.

HIGHLIGHT

Both crude benchmarks fell last week, with Brent down 2.5 percent and US crude falling 1 percent after plummeting by more than 7 percent on Thursday.

Signs of rising oil exports from the US also pressured prices on Monday. US shipments surged by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd, US Census Bureau data showed on Friday.
The US weekly oil rig count, an indicator of future production, fell for a fifth week in a row as most independent producers cut spending even though majors were still pushing ahead with investments in new drilling.
Iran’s seizure of an Iraqi oil tanker raised some concerns about potential Middle East supply disruptions in the Gulf, with Iranian state media reporting on Sunday that its Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized the ship for smuggling fuel.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil drops below $65 on Fed outlook and ample supply
0
Business & Economy
Hit by sanctions and rising tensions, Iran’s oil exports slide in July

Latest updates

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets
0
How Tariq Abdelhaleem spreads bigotry from comfort of Canada
0
Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
0
Israeli Druze diplomat says racially profiled at airport
0
Hezbollah accused of evicting mum, kids from home for criticizing party members
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.