Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

DUBAI: The Houthi militia has breached international peace agreements by escalating fighting in Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, Saudi national news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The militants sent reinforcements to Hais district in Hodeidah as they attacked Yemeni army posts and residential areas, the militia also attacked other areas in the province.

The Hodeidah agreement, which was reached in December 2018, included a cease-fire and the redeployment of national and militant troops.

Military pullbacks were scheduled for the first time in December, after the agreement was reached, but the Yemeni government says the militia did not withdraw its fighters.