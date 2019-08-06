You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah
﻿

Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

The militia heavily attacked areas in Hodeidah using mortar bombs and other weapons. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

  • Houthis sent reinforcement troops to a district in Hodeidah
  • Hodeidah agreement was reached in December 2018
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Houthi militia has breached international peace agreements by escalating fighting in Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, Saudi national news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The militants sent reinforcements to Hais district in Hodeidah as they attacked Yemeni army posts and residential areas, the militia also attacked other areas in the province.

The Hodeidah agreement, which was reached in December 2018, included a cease-fire and the redeployment of national and militant troops.

Military pullbacks were scheduled for the first time in December, after the agreement was reached, but the Yemeni government says the militia did not withdraw its fighters.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis embroiled in aid agency corruption scandal
0
Middle-East
Houthis commit “more than 3,000 violations” against captives in Yemen’s prisons

Rouhani says Iran favors talks but US must lift sanctions

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
0

Rouhani says Iran favors talks but US must lift sanctions

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
0

(developing)

Latest updates

Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah
0
Rouhani says Iran favors talks but US must lift sanctions
0
Taliban say differences resolved on US troop withdrawal
0
Quarter of world’s population facing extreme water stress
0
China vows countermeasures if US deploys missiles in Asia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.