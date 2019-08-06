Yemen’s minister of information: internal probes of UN in Yemen should be publicized

DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of information said the UN internal probe into his country prove that the Houthis have breached the international organization, Saudi national news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

Muammar Al-Aryani said the documents exposed the economic and political corruption of the organization and the mismanagement of humanitarian resources in Yemen.

The information could endanger the reputation of the UN, he said.

Al-Aryani said the findings also support what the government has been saying, that Houthis have infiltrated those organizations, in areas under their control, and put them under pressure.

He requested the findings of the probe be publicized in a bid to rethink the UN’s work in Yemen, as withholding the information could harm the humanitarian aid efforts by others.

An Associated Press investigation into UN aid workers in Yemen revealed that more than a dozen UN aid workers have been accused of corruption.

One of the staff even allowed a Houthi leader to use the agency’s vehicles to travel, to protect him from potential attacks and airstrikes.