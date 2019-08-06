You are here

Yemen’s minister of information: internal probes of UN in Yemen should be publicized

Moammar Al-Aryani said the work of the UN needs to be rethought because of the corruption probes. (File/AFP)
  • The minister said the information may jeopardize the reputation of the UN
  • The probe accuses more than a dozen of UN aid workers in Yemen of corruption
DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of information said the UN internal probe into his country prove that the Houthis have breached the international organization, Saudi national news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

Muammar Al-Aryani said the documents exposed the economic and political corruption of the organization and the mismanagement of humanitarian resources in Yemen.

The information could endanger the reputation of the UN, he said.

Al-Aryani said the findings also support what the government has been saying, that Houthis have infiltrated those organizations, in areas under their control, and put them under pressure.

He requested the findings of the probe be publicized in a bid to rethink the UN’s work in Yemen, as withholding the information could harm the humanitarian aid efforts by others.

An Associated Press investigation into UN aid workers in Yemen revealed that more than a dozen UN aid workers have been accused of corruption.

One of the staff even allowed a Houthi leader to use the agency’s vehicles to travel,  to protect him from potential attacks and airstrikes.

Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

  • Houthis sent reinforcement troops to a district in Hodeidah
  • Hodeidah agreement was reached in December 2018
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Houthi militia has breached international peace agreements by escalating fighting in Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, Saudi national news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The militants sent reinforcements to Hais district in Hodeidah as they attacked Yemeni army posts and residential areas, the militia also attacked other areas in the province.

The Hodeidah agreement, which was reached in December 2018, included a cease-fire and the redeployment of national and militant troops.

Military pullbacks were scheduled for the first time in December, after the agreement was reached, but the Yemeni government says the militia did not withdraw its fighters.

