You are here

﻿

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.65 percent, or 134.98 points, to close at 20,585.31. (Shutterstock)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

  • The market is expected to be under pressure for now as prospects for the US-China issue remain uncertain
  • The dollar was trading at 106.68 yen in Asia afternoon trade against 105.95 in New York Monday afternoon
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks fell for a third consecutive session Tuesday in volatile trade, plunging nearly three percent at one point over US-China trade war worries but paring losses later in the session.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.65 percent, or 134.98 points, to close at 20,585.31 while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 6.65 points, at 1,499.23. In early trade, the key Nikkei index dropped more than 2.9 percent after Wall Street suffered its worst session of the year on concerns about an escalating US-China trade dispute.

But Tokyo shares recovered some of their early losses as the sharp fall prompted late bargain-hunting, said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi. “However, the late buy back does not mean sentiment improved,” Kinouchi told AFP. “The market is expected to be under pressure for now as prospects for the US-China issue remain uncertain,” he added.

Beijing parried US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements by moving to let the Chinese yuan devalue and halting purchases of US agricultural products. Trump fired back, with Washington formally designating China a currency manipulator. Investor sentiment has taken a hit as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has escalated quickly.

After last week’s tariffs announcement by Trump, the market was expecting a reaction from China, noted Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank. “But based on recent behavior, there was still some expectation for China to take its time while also aim for a more measured response,” he said in a note.

“In the end, we got a little bit more than anticipated,” he said, with Beijing letting its yuan fall to levels the Chinese authorities had previously been cautious to breach. “We think it sends a signal that China is gearing up for a long trade battle with the US,” he said.
“Recent events suggest a US-China trade deal is unlikely... any time soon and indeed it seems reasonable to expect trade tensions to get worse before they get better.”

On Wall Street, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2.9 percent in the worst session of the year, the broad-based S&P 500 slumped 3.0 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.5 percent. A decline in the yen against the dollar also helped Tokyo shares recoup some of their early losses, Kinouchi said.

The dollar was trading at 106.68 yen in Asia afternoon trade against 105.95 in New York Monday afternoon. Toyota tumbled 2.41 percent to 6,720 yen and Honda lost 0.21 percent to 2,560.5 yen, but Nissan rose 3.35 percent to 684.1 yen. Panasonic plunged 2.02 percent to 829.3 yen.

Topics: Tokyo Stock Exchange US dollar

Related

0
Sport
Tokyo Olympic stadium 90% complete; opening set for December
0
Business & Economy
Tokyo stocks down as Turkey jitters continue

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain July 21, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 August 2019
Reuters
0

Gold surges to 6-year high as trade worries lift safe-haven bets

  • The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan
Updated 06 August 2019
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: Gold rose to a more than six-year high on Monday, gaining more than 1 percent, as an escalating trade conflict between the US and China sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,462.40 per ounce as of 1301 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60. US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,474.30.
“This (price action) is still about the escalation of trade tension between the US and China ... risk aversion is spreading in financial markets and that is something which definitely helps gold,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and expectations of more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also supporting bullion, he added.
Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday while US 10-year yields dropped to a near-three-year low.
On Friday, China said it would fight against a decision by US President Donald Trump to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
The tariffs may force the US central bank to cut interest rates more than it had hoped was necessary to protect the economy from trade-policy risks. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

FASTFACT

$1,462 - per ounce, the price of gold on Tuesday after hitting its highest level since May 2013 at $1,464.60.

“The near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All this volatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic data will be good enough for a risk-off environment,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The dollar slipped to a more than one-week low against key rivals, making bullion cheaper for investors holding other currencies, but rose against the Chinese yuan.
China let its yuan weaken below 7 per dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, while offshore yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began.
“This might encourage some more gold buying in China as a weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides you exposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for the Chinese,” Julius Baer’s Menke said.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would raise the margin requirement on its AU(T+N2) gold contract. The trading limit on the contract would also be raised.
In India, domestic prices soared to a record, dampening demand for the metal in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China.
Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 830.76 tons on Friday.
Elsewhere, silver rose 1.3 percent to $16.42 per ounce. Platinum climbed 1.8 percent to $857.67, while palladium gained 2.6 percent to $1,442.67.

Topics: Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
0
Business & Economy
Egypt receives final $2bn tranche of IMF loan

Latest updates

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session
0
Yemen’s minister of information: internal probes of UN in Yemen should be publicized
0
China coal mine approvals surge despite climate pledges
0
Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah
0
Rouhani says Iran favors talks but US must lift sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.