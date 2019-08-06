You are here

Bombardier signs $4.5 billion contract to build Cairo monorail

Bombardier Transportation, which will build the system’s 70 four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains, has a $2.85 billion share in the project. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
MONTREAL: Canadian manufacturing group Bombardier announced on Monday it had signed a multi-billion dollar agreement to build two automated monorail lines in Egypt’s notoriously congested capital Cairo.

The $4.5 billion (4 billion euro) agreement, which was signed with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels, is subject to “final signatures of supplementary documents,” Bombadier and its Egyptian partners Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors said in a joint statement. The monorails, which will be able to transport 45,000 passengers per-hour in either direction, “will dramatically improve the quality of life for millions of residents by significantly reducing their daily commuting time,” said Danny Di Perna, president of the company’s railway division Bombardier Transportation.

He noted the monorails will also reduce traffic congestion in the city that’s home to more than 20 million people. The three companies will be responsible for the construction, development and maintenance of the new monorail lines for 30 years, according to the statement. The first line will run 34 miles (54 kilometers) from east Cairo to the new administrative capital being built in the desert. The second line, which will run for 26 miles, will connect 6th October City to Giza.

Bombardier Transportation, which will build the system’s 70 four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains, has a $2.85 billion share in the project, and Orascom has a $900 million share, the statement said. The Innovia Monorail 300 trains are already in use in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and set to be deployed in similar projects in Bangkok, Thailand and Wuhu, China.

Bombardier’s stock plummeted on Thursday after higher-than-expected losses in the second quarter and, for the second time in three months, a downward revision of earnings guidance for 2019.

Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency

Updated 06 August 2019
AP
LONDON: Stock markets turned higher on Tuesday as China stabilized its currency after allowing it to depreciate against the dollar in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision
to put more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The more buoyant tone follows a big sell-off Monday, when stocks were hammered after the Chinese government allowed its currency to depreciate against the dollar and was accused by the US Treasury Department of being a currency manipulator. By lowering the value of the yuan, China can effectively offset US tariffs.

The fall in the yuan below the politically sensitive level of 7 to the dollar followed Trump’s threat of tariff hikes on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports and led to Monday’s rout. Many stock indexes around the world recorded their worst day this year as fears mounted of an escalating trade war. The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 3 percent.

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at a higher rate than anticipated, a move that helped Asian shares pull off lows and encouraged investors in Europe and the US

“In pulling the yuan higher, it is not only looking to manage any decline, but also looking to contain any damage in terms of confidence in their stewardship of the Chinese currency and economy,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“It also buys time for cooler heads to prevail when it comes to escalating events further.”

The fallout of the latest trade war jitters were not only felt in stocks. Gold hit a six-year high on Monday as investors sought it out as a safe haven of value. On Tuesday, it was down only 0.1 percent to trade at $1,475 per ounce, a sign that investors remain risk-averse.

Other safe haven assets that rose on Monday include US Treasury bonds and the Japanese yen.

Trump’s trade policies and how he responds to China’s decision to not let the yuan fall further are likely to be the key driver in markets in the days to come. Meanwhile, given the darkening economic picture, the Federal Reserve is increasingly expected to indicate that it is ready to cut interest rates again. Last week’s rate cut, the first in over a decade, saw stocks slide as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that there may not be many more in
the coming months, as some investors think.

“This trade spat is going away no time soon, but we should see central bank easing bets rise globally and that will help limit some of the market carnage over the next couple weeks,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

