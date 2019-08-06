You are here

  • Home
  • BBC apologizes after documentary host Stacey Dooley describes Muslim gesture as ‘Daesh salute’
﻿

BBC apologizes after documentary host Stacey Dooley describes Muslim gesture as ‘Daesh salute’

1 / 3
The documentary featured Stacey Dooley visiting Daesh camps in northern Syria. (Twitter/Stacey Dooley)
2 / 3
The gesture symbolizes Tawheed. (File/Shutterstock)
3 / 3
Daesh members usually make this hand gesture. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2019
Arab News
0

BBC apologizes after documentary host Stacey Dooley describes Muslim gesture as ‘Daesh salute’

  • Dooley inaccurately described the gestures of the women raising their fingers in the air as a Daesh salute
  • The Panorama show featured Dooley visiting Kurdish controlled camps in northern Syria
Updated 06 August 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British broadcaster the BBC has apologized after a documentary hosted by popular presenter Stacey Dooley referred to a Muslim gesture as a Daesh salute.

In the clip, which has already been removed from the final version of the episode of the current affairs series “Panorama” which aired on Monday, Dooley inaccurately described the gestures of the women raising their fingers in the air as a Daesh salute.

Dooley, 32, has risen to fame on British TV over the last decade, presenting social-issue themed television documentaries

The UK-based organization Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks), which documents anti-Muslim attacks in the country, immediately called out the error on Twitter, explaining what the gesture meant.

“Tawhid (Tawheed) is the defining doctrine of Islam, demonstrating the oneness of Allah (God). To reduce such a fundamental and important concept to a mere “IS salute” is grossly wrong, ignorant, and damaging,” Tell MAMA wrote on Monday.

BBC has carried out a further edit of the documentary, removing the scene and apologized for the mistake.

“We wrongly described a gesture made by women filmed in a Kurdish controlled detention camp in northern Syria as an IS salute,” a BBC spokesman said.

“We apologize for this error and have removed this description from the footage,” he added.

The Panorama show featured Dooley visiting Kurdish controlled camps in northern Syria, and speaking to women who left their own countries to join Daesh.

Topics: BBC Syria Daesh

Related

0
Media
Britain’s BBC says three women break into top-10 earners after pay row
0
World
BBC radio presenter Danny Baker sacked for 'racist' royal baby tweet

Privacy watchdogs warn Facebook over Libra currency

Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

Privacy watchdogs warn Facebook over Libra currency

  • Facebook was called to respond to more than a dozen concerns over how it will handle sensitive personal information of users of the digital currency
  • The letter follows a chorus of warnings about Facebook’s entry into the shadowy world of digital banking
Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Global privacy regulators joined forces Tuesday to demand guarantees from Facebook on how it will protect users’ financial data when it launches its planned cryptocurrency, Libra.
The watchdogs from Australia, the US, EU, Britain, Canada and other countries issued an open letter calling on Facebook to respond to more than a dozen concerns over how it will handle sensitive personal information of users of the digital currency.
The letter follows a chorus of warnings about Facebook’s entry into the shadowy world of digital banking, including at a meeting last month of finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of most developed economies.
The watchdogs said that Facebook and its subsidiary Calibra “have failed to specifically address the information handling practices that will be in place to secure and protect personal information.”
Facebook’s handling of user data, highlighted by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, had “not met the expectations of regulators or their own users,” they said.
The social media giant’s latest project faced similar risks, they said, adding that the “combination of vast reserves of personal information with financial information and cryptocurrency amplifies our privacy concerns about the Libra Network’s design and data sharing arrangements.”
The regulators demanded Facebook provide guarantees that user information, such as transaction histories, will not be shared without explicit consent and that all personal data will be adequately secured by all parties in the Libra network.
Facebook announced the launch of Libra in June, with Calibra slated to run a digital wallet and provide financial services using blockchain technology.
The currency is to be overseen by a Geneva-based Libra Association of companies, and Swiss authorities have also pledged tight oversight of the operation.
Libra is widely regarded as a challenger to dominant global player bitcoin.
Expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Libra is designed to be backed by a basket of currency assets to avoid the wild swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Topics: Facebook Libra

Related

0
Media
CIC denies Saudi Arabia's link to fake Facebook accounts
0
Media
Facebook begins adding its name to some screens on Instagram

Latest updates

Troops lock down Kashmir as India votes to strip its status
0
US sanctions Lebanese businessman for Hezbollah support
0
Rooney agrees to join Derby as player-coach in surprise switch
0
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
0
4 out of 10 Saudis prefer family time during holidays
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.