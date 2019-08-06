You are here

﻿

Dubai-based fashion brand Noor The Label's abayas embody Eid spirit

Special collection released for the upcoming holiday. (Supplied)
Updated 06 August 2019
Mayya Al-Ogaily
Dubai-based fashion brand Noor The Label’s abayas embody Eid spirit

Updated 06 August 2019
Mayya Al-Ogaily
DUBAI: Inspired by the festivities of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Dubai-based brand Noor The Label just revealed a special collection of abayas, aimed at the modest modern-day woman.

Noor, Arabic for light, was launched in 2015 by the designer with a vision to enrich the fashion scene with elegant modest wear, by shedding that same light on the beauty of traditional garments, perfectly blended with elegant and modern designs.

This season, the Eid collection carries a little more glamour within the details, transforming the abaya from mere everyday outerwear to attire for a luxurious occasion that embodies traditions and modernity in one design. 




Hand-crafted embellishments add glamour to the everyday outerwear. (Supplied) 

“Going deep into the carnival-like festive feeling of days leading to Eid, I crafted this collection from a place of joy,” said the designer, who goes only by the name Noor.

While consistent in its signature feminine style, Noor The Label introduces festivity in this special collection, by allowing accessories to become part of the abaya, rather than an addition that complicates its comfortable nature. 

The dynamic silhouettes carry hand-crafted details, varying between beaded florals and carefully embroidered branches, all the way to lightly inserted tinted sequins that bring life to the black-colored palette. 

Referencing ornaments of the holy season, while being attentive to details, each abaya hold bits and pieces of the celebrated festivities, visible in the colorful beads sown into it. Shades of baby blue, light green, grey, white and even summer-toned yellow are embellished on the shoulders and waistlines of the designs. 




Noor The Label introduces festivity in this special collection. (Supplied) 

Other abayas in the collection carry beautifully knitted embroidery in the middle and on the sides, attentively allowing a plain dress or a simpler garment to be worn underneath, creating a graceful contrast.  

The brand’s newest collection has also arrived in time for summer travels. The modest wear provides as much comfort as it does elegance, in an effortlessly chic look, making it easier for the modern-day modest woman to travel in style. 

Noor The Label’s Eid collection is available online via the brand’s website.

Topics: abayas fashion Noor The Label modest wear

Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire to design menu for new restaurant at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Pierre Gagnaire is a French chef, and the head chef and owner of the eponymous Pierre Gagnaire restaurant. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2019
Hams Saleh
Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire to design menu for new restaurant at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Updated 06 August 2019
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Louvre Abu Dhabi announced plans on Tuesday to open its first fine dining restaurant with a menu designed by renowned French chef Pierre Gagnaire.

The restaurant will be a branch of Fouquet’s, a historic high-end brasserie restaurant with locations in Paris, Cannes, Toulouse and Marrakech. Gagnaire runs 15 restaurants around the word, including Dubai, with a combined 15 Michelin stars.

According to the announcement, the restaurant’s menu will include a number of Fouquet’s signature dishes that reflect “the local culture and the tastes of an international clientele.”

The aesthetics of the restaurant – set to open in 2020 – are designed by Louvre Abu Dhabi architect Jean Nouvel. They will feature “Arabic patterns” and will have “panoramic views of the sea.”

“With the opening of Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi next year, the museum continues to bring unique and exceptional experiences to Saadiyat Island,” Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi Abu dhabi Pierre Gagnaire Fouquet’s

