Dubai-based fashion brand Noor The Label’s abayas embody Eid spirit

DUBAI: Inspired by the festivities of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Dubai-based brand Noor The Label just revealed a special collection of abayas, aimed at the modest modern-day woman.

Noor, Arabic for light, was launched in 2015 by the designer with a vision to enrich the fashion scene with elegant modest wear, by shedding that same light on the beauty of traditional garments, perfectly blended with elegant and modern designs.

This season, the Eid collection carries a little more glamour within the details, transforming the abaya from mere everyday outerwear to attire for a luxurious occasion that embodies traditions and modernity in one design.







Hand-crafted embellishments add glamour to the everyday outerwear. (Supplied)



“Going deep into the carnival-like festive feeling of days leading to Eid, I crafted this collection from a place of joy,” said the designer, who goes only by the name Noor.

While consistent in its signature feminine style, Noor The Label introduces festivity in this special collection, by allowing accessories to become part of the abaya, rather than an addition that complicates its comfortable nature.

The dynamic silhouettes carry hand-crafted details, varying between beaded florals and carefully embroidered branches, all the way to lightly inserted tinted sequins that bring life to the black-colored palette.

Referencing ornaments of the holy season, while being attentive to details, each abaya hold bits and pieces of the celebrated festivities, visible in the colorful beads sown into it. Shades of baby blue, light green, grey, white and even summer-toned yellow are embellished on the shoulders and waistlines of the designs.







Noor The Label introduces festivity in this special collection. (Supplied)



Other abayas in the collection carry beautifully knitted embroidery in the middle and on the sides, attentively allowing a plain dress or a simpler garment to be worn underneath, creating a graceful contrast.

The brand’s newest collection has also arrived in time for summer travels. The modest wear provides as much comfort as it does elegance, in an effortlessly chic look, making it easier for the modern-day modest woman to travel in style.

Noor The Label’s Eid collection is available online via the brand’s website.