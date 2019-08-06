You are here

﻿

Meet Bazza Alzouman, who designs red-carpet fashion for real women

Kuwait-based label has been worn by Maya Diab, Mai Omar and Huda Kuttan. (Supplied)
Updated 06 August 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL
Updated 06 August 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL

Updated 06 August 2019
SUJATA ASSOMULL
DUBAI: Kuwait-based Bazza Alzouman, who designs red-carpet evening wear for real women, is a designer every Arab fashion girl should have her eyes on. She started her eponymous label in 2014 and has completed three trunk shows with Moda Operandi, the online luxury retailer known for discovering new labels. 

Alzouman has dressed Maya Diab, Mai Omar and Huda Kuttan, who have very different body types yet were able to find a red-carpet dress that works for them.

“It's so important to me that evening wear is wearable,” the designer said. “I always design with the client in mind and consider their comfort just as much as I consider the actual design. Clothes are meant to be worn by real people, and inclusivity … is really a core value of ours.” 

Alzouman finds clever ways to flatter – be it through illusion sleeves, ruching around the tummy area or the clever placement of a ruffle. Born in South Carolina, the 35-year-old Alzouman worked for the New York-based evening wear designer Naeem Khan before starting her studio in Kuwait City’s Shamiya. 

It’s the combination of these two cultures that has resulted in her signature style. “I think the colors and simplicity and minimalism comes from my US background in design and the time I spent there growing up,” the designer explained. “The experimenting and asymmetry and volume have a lot to do with my Arab side.”

Her Fall/Winter 2019 collection will soon be available in Riyadh’s Blank Boutique and directly through her showroom in Kuwait City. The 27-piece collection includes floor-grazing dresses that flare out with dramatic tulle trains. And every piece uses the finest of fabrics, be it silk, crepe, chiffon or tulle. “The fabrics are all sourced international, primarily from New York, Paris, and Italy,” Alzouman said. 

Despite this, it is still very much a “Made in the Middle East” brand. “We design, sample and produce all in-house in our studio located in Kuwait City,” Alzouman said.  

Her Autumn/Winter 2019 collection is based on the duality of women. Flamboyant yet effortless, it is her own dual approach to design that has made this Kuwaiti designer one to watch.

Topics: evening wear Bazza Alzouman red-carpet dress fashion

Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire to design menu for new restaurant at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Pierre Gagnaire is a French chef, and the head chef and owner of the eponymous Pierre Gagnaire restaurant. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2019
Hams Saleh
Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire to design menu for new restaurant at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Updated 06 August 2019
Hams Saleh

Updated 06 August 2019
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Louvre Abu Dhabi announced plans on Tuesday to open its first fine dining restaurant with a menu designed by renowned French chef Pierre Gagnaire.

The restaurant will be a branch of Fouquet’s, a historic high-end brasserie restaurant with locations in Paris, Cannes, Toulouse and Marrakech. Gagnaire runs 15 restaurants around the word, including Dubai, with a combined 15 Michelin stars.

According to the announcement, the restaurant’s menu will include a number of Fouquet’s signature dishes that reflect “the local culture and the tastes of an international clientele.”

The aesthetics of the restaurant – set to open in 2020 – are designed by Louvre Abu Dhabi architect Jean Nouvel. They will feature “Arabic patterns” and will have “panoramic views of the sea.”

“With the opening of Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi next year, the museum continues to bring unique and exceptional experiences to Saadiyat Island,” Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi Abu dhabi Pierre Gagnaire Fouquet’s

