﻿

Swiss charge German football officials in 2006 World Cup fraud probe

Former DFB president Theo Zwanziger, right, is accused of committing fraud, while Wolfgang Niersbach, left, Zwanziger’s successor as DFB president, is charged with being complicit in fraud. (AP Photo)
Clockwise from top left: Wolfgang Niersbach, Theo Zwanziger, Horst Rudolf Schmidt and Urs Linsi. The Swiss public prosecutor has brought charges against Niersbach, Zwanziger, Schmidt and Linsi over corruption in connection with the organization of the 2006 FIFA Football World Cup that took place in Germany. (AFP)
AFP
  • Der Spiegel broke the story in late October 2015 when it claimed that Germany used a secret fund of 10 million Swiss francs (€6.7 million at the time) to buy votes in the bid to stage the 2006 World Cup
  • This sum was used to fund various payments made via a Swiss law firm to a Qatari company belonging to Mohammed Bin Hammam
AFP
LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Swiss prosecutors said Tuesday they had charged three former German Football Association (DFB) officials, including ex-president Theo Zwanziger, with fraud relating to the 2006 World Cup.
In a statement the attorney general’s office said the accused “are alleged to have fraudulently misled the members of a supervisory body of the DFB organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup in Germany” in April 2005 about the true purpose of a payment of around €6.7 million.
Hors Schmidt, former secretary of the German football federation, has also been charged with fraud — along with the Swiss Urs Linsi, secretary general of FIFA from June 1999 to June 2007.
Wolfgang Niersbach, who was a member of the 2006 bid committee and vice president of the organizing committee, has been charged with complicity in fraud.
Charges of money-laundering were dismissed in July.
All four have denied the claims.
“This whole Swiss campaign is wretched, malicious and will completely fail, because I have nothing to reproach myself for,” Zwanziger told AFP subsidiary SID.
“These incompetent investigators are banging their heads against a brick wall, and the wall will always win. The whole thing has long been a judiciary scandal and there has been no truly reproachable behavior on the part of the accused.”
Niersbach said the accused only found out through the media that they had been charged and described the investigation as ‘unspeakable.’
“The accusations made will prove to be completely unfounded,” he added.
Proceedings against Franz Beckenbauer, a football legend in Germany, also implicated in the investigation, have been set apart because of the 1974 World Cup winning captain’s ill health. 

The attorney general’s statement said that Beckenbauer “is unable for health reasons to participate or to be questioned in the main hearing in the Federal Criminal Court (FCC).”
The German weekly Der Spiegel said recently that Beckenbauer’s health had significantly deteriorated since April and the stress of a court hearing could endanger his life
The announcement of charges comes at the end of an investigation which opened in November 2015 into a payment of €6.7 million made in 2005 by the DFB to Robert Louis-Dreyfus, former head of Adidas, a partner of the DFB.
Der Spiegel broke the story in late October 2015 when it claimed that Germany used a secret fund of 10 million Swiss francs (€6.7 million at the time) to buy votes in the bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.
“This sum was used to fund various payments made via a Swiss law firm to a Qatari company belonging to Mohammed Bin Hammam,” the statement said.
At the time, Bin Hammam was a member of the FIFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Finance Committee.
In May 2018, Zwanziger was charged along with other former German football officials for “aggravated tax fraud” in the case.
But the procedure was abandoned five months later, for lack of evidence. However, the prosecution have since appealed the decision.
In a statement on Tuesday, the DFB said that the abandonment of proceedings in Germany last October had confirmed its conviction that the €6.7 million payment had been made in accordance with German tax law.
The association nonetheless said that it would appear as a plaintiff in the Swiss proceedings against Zwanziger, Schmidt, Linsi and Niersbach.
“If the DFB has suffered asset damage as a result of the actions of the accused then it is legally obliged to verify and exercise its right to compensation,” the statement said.

Topics: Franz Beckenbauer Mohammed Bin Hammam Robert Louis-Dreyfus

Al-Sahafi gives Saudi’s Al Ittihad crucial win over Zob Ahan

Updated 05 August 2019
AFP
0

Al-Sahafi gives Saudi's Al Ittihad crucial win over Zob Ahan

  • Al Ittihad, who won back-to-back Asian titles in 2004 and 2005, beat Zob Ahan 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the neutral venue of Al Zabeel Stadium in Dubai
  • Al Ittihad have had a poor run in the Saudi league, finishing 10th, but that hasn’t stopped them from excelling at continental level
Updated 05 August 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad have one foot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after Ziyad Al-Sahafi’s 72nd-minute goal handed Iran’s Zob Ahan their first defeat in Asia’s premier tournament this year on Monday.
Al Ittihad, who won back-to-back Asian titles in 2004 and 2005, beat Zob Ahan 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the neutral venue of Al Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
Al Ittihad have had a poor run in the Saudi league, finishing 10th, but that hasn’t stopped them from excelling at continental level, with Monday’s result keeping them on course for a possible third title.
They are one of four Saudi teams in the last 16, with two each from Qatar and the UAE making up the eight from west Asia who have qualified for the knockout phase of the tournament.
There was precious little to choose between the two teams with the initial minutes producing frantic action as they tried to establish control over the match.
An early goal looked imminent and sure enough it materialized in the seventh minute after Al Ittihad’s Luis Jimenez brought down Mohamed Niknafs as the Iranians mounted pressure on the rival goal.
The resultant free-kick saw Ghasem Hadadifar curl the ball over the Al Ittihad wall, beating goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni all ends up.
But barely had Zobahan’s celebrations died down when Al Ittihad found the equalizer, with Jimenez making amends for his earlier blunder.
Zob Ahan’s Masoud Ebrahimzadeh’s attempted clearance saw the ball hit the crossbar and fall into Jimenez’s path, and the Chilean made no mistake from close for the equalizer in the ninth minute.
Brazilian Romarinho was a constant danger for Zobahan, but saw a couple of chances wasted before the half-hour mark, once hitting the side-netting and later firing straight at the goalkeeper.
After Romarinho had missed another chance, shooting wide when he had only goalkeeper Mohamed Sadeghi to beat in the 60th minute, the Saudi side finally claimed the winner 12 minutes later.
Chilean Carlos Villanueva produced an outstanding cross and Al-Sahafi was in good position to head the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
Both teams will clash in the second leg in Doha next week.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al Ittihad Zob Ahan

