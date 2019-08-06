You are here

  • Home
  • Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
﻿

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

1 / 2
Toni Morrison as she holds an orchid at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. (AP/File)
2 / 2
Toni Morrison smiles with Barack Obama as he prepares to award her a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom. (Reuters/File)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

  • Morrison wrote 11 novels, many of them touching on life as a black American
  • She won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988 for her 1987 novel “Beloved.”
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, has died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Tuesday. She was 88.
“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends,” they said.
“Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life,” the statement added, describing her as “the consummate writer who treasured the written word.”
Morrison wrote 11 novels, many of them touching on life as a black American, in a glittering literary and award-laden career that lasted over six decades.
She won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988 for her 1987 novel “Beloved.” Set after the American Civil War in the 1860s, the story centered on a slave who escaped Kentucky to the free state of Ohio.
The book was later turned into a film starring Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey.
Morrison received numerous other accolades including the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.
In 1996, she was honored with the National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.
In 2012 then President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and in 2016 she received the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction.
Tributes quickly poured in for her on Tuesday.
“She was a great woman and a great writer, and I don’t know which I will miss more,” Robert Gottlieb, Morrison’s longtime editor at Knopf publishers, said in a statement sent to AFP.
Sonny Mehta, chairman of Knopf, said he could “think of few writers in American letters who wrote with more humanity or with more love for language than Toni.”
“Her narratives and mesmerizing prose have made an indelible mark on our culture. Her novels command and demand our attention. They are canonical works, and more importantly, they are books that remain beloved by readers,” he said.
Morrison was born in Ohio on February 18, 1931. “The Bluest Eye,” her first novel, was published in 1970. She followed up with “Sula” in 1973, going on to publish another nine novels.
She also spent time as an editor at Random House and taught at Princeton University.
Morrison died at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York on Monday.

Topics: Pulitzer Prize

Related

0
Offbeat
Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann dead at 89
Offbeat
Pulitzer-winning poet Kumin dies at 88

French boy thrown from London gallery suffered brain bleed and spine injuries, court told

Updated 46 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

French boy thrown from London gallery suffered brain bleed and spine injuries, court told

  • The boy is in a stable but critical condition in hospital
Updated 46 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: A teenager appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old French boy was reportedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.
The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday shortly after the boy, who was visiting London with his family, was found on a fifth floor roof.
Bromley Youth Court was told the boy had sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms, Sky News reported. He is in a stable but critical condition in hospital.
Police said it was being treated as an isolated incident and that there was no link between the boy and the 17-year-old.
The teenager was remanded in custody until Thursday when he is due to appear before London’s Old Bailey court.
The Tate Modern, situated in a former power station next to the River Thames, was the most popular attraction in Britain in 2018 with almost six million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Topics: TATE MODERN ART GALLERY

Latest updates

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
0
Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire to design menu for new restaurant at Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
French boy thrown from London gallery suffered brain bleed and spine injuries, court told
0
Swiss charge German football officials in 2006 World Cup fraud probe
0
China ‘might escort ships’ in Gulf under US proposal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.