Car market slowdown ‘threatens jobs’ at component supplier Bosch

Volkmar Denner, CEO of Bosch, expects the global car market to slow this year, hitting jobs at the world’s biggest component supplier. (AFP)
AFP
  • Bosch said in January lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field
AFP
FRANKFURT: A global car market expected to slow this year against the backdrop of Brexit and a US-China trade war, and the continuing aftershocks of a sector-wide diesel cheating scandal, will hit jobs at the world’s biggest component supplier Bosch, its boss said on Tuesday.

“Of course, we have to react to falling demand,” the company’s chief executive, Volkmar Denner, told Munich-based daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about possible job cuts.

Expected by analysts to contract this year, the global car market is developing “much more weakly than we still thought a year ago,” Denner said.

“This isn’t just a short-term dip that will quickly be recovered,” he added.

Reduced demand for diesel-fueled vehicles “is hitting us particularly hard.”

Customers in Germany and abroad have turned away from the fuel since Volkswagen’s 2015 admission to cheating regulatory emissions tests on 11 million vehicles worldwide, while investigations have spread to other carmakers in Germany’s flagship industry.

Many potential buyers have been deterred by already-implemented or proposed bans for some diesel vehicles from major city centers, as municipalities try to reduce levels of harmful nitrogen oxides in the air.

Meanwhile manufacturers themselves are ramping up alternatives, like hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, to meet tough new EU carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets set to bite from next year.

Bosch warned in January that lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field.

Over the full 12 months, the company expects revenue to stay at the same level as in 2018, when sales reached €77.9 billion ($87.1 billion), rather than the slight increase it had previously predicted.

“We will not be able to maintain the high level of profitability we had last year,” Denner added.

The company said early this year it expected a profit margin of below six percent, rather than last year’s seven percent.

Competitor Continental, listed on the blue-chip DAX index, in July lowered its full-year financial objectives, blaming the weak global market in the automotive industry for the decrease.

Bombardier signs $4.5 billion contract to build Cairo monorail

AFP
Bombardier signs $4.5 billion contract to build Cairo monorail

  • The monorails will reduce traffic congestion in the city that’s home to more than 20 million people
  • The first line will run 34 miles (54 kilometers) from east Cairo to the new administrative capital
AFP
MONTREAL: Canadian manufacturing group Bombardier announced on Monday it had signed a multi-billion dollar agreement to build two automated monorail lines in Egypt’s notoriously congested capital Cairo.

The $4.5 billion (4 billion euro) agreement, which was signed with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels, is subject to “final signatures of supplementary documents,” Bombadier and its Egyptian partners Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors said in a joint statement. The monorails, which will be able to transport 45,000 passengers per-hour in either direction, “will dramatically improve the quality of life for millions of residents by significantly reducing their daily commuting time,” said Danny Di Perna, president of the company’s railway division Bombardier Transportation.

He noted the monorails will also reduce traffic congestion in the city that’s home to more than 20 million people. The three companies will be responsible for the construction, development and maintenance of the new monorail lines for 30 years, according to the statement. The first line will run 34 miles (54 kilometers) from east Cairo to the new administrative capital being built in the desert. The second line, which will run for 26 miles, will connect 6th October City to Giza.

Bombardier Transportation, which will build the system’s 70 four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains, has a $2.85 billion share in the project, and Orascom has a $900 million share, the statement said. The Innovia Monorail 300 trains are already in use in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and set to be deployed in similar projects in Bangkok, Thailand and Wuhu, China.

Bombardier’s stock plummeted on Thursday after higher-than-expected losses in the second quarter and, for the second time in three months, a downward revision of earnings guidance for 2019.

Topics: Bombardier Cairo

