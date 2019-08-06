You are here

German industry surprises with a timely rebound

Low unemployment and demand outside the EU has shored up the German manufacturing sector, even as it is buffetted by the Eurozone and Brexit. (Reuters)
AFP
  • Non-EU trade stems tide as economy dances with recession
FRANKFURT: Industrial orders in Germany rebounded strongly in June, official data showed on Tuesday, although the relief for the troubled manufacturing sector came mainly from a few large contracts.

Producer firms reported 2.5 percent more orders month-on-month, after a 2 percent fall in May, federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects.

That far outstripped forecasts of a 0.3 percent lift from analysts surveyed by Factset.

The overall figure remained 3.6 percent lower than in June 2018, when the unexpectedly strong growth seen through the previous year finally began to run out of steam.

Indeed, when large orders for items like aircraft or power turbines are removed from the figures, they actually showed a fall of 0.4 percent in new business.

European powerhouse Germany expects economic growth to slow this year to between 0.5 and 1.0 percent, according to government and independent forecasts, after narrowly escaping recession late last year.

Trade conflicts, the threat of a no-deal Brexit and weakness in emerging markets are all weighing on its export-oriented manufacturing sector, although low unemployment and growing wages have shored up domestic demand.

Looking to different areas of manufacturing, capital goods makers reported an increase of 3.7 percent in orders, while producer goods firms added 1.3 percent.

New business for consumer goods makers fell by 0.4 percent.

And in a geographical breakdown, all of the new demand seen in June came from outside the 19-nation eurozone, with the rest of the world adding 8.6 percent.

New contracts from other nations in the single currency bloc fell 0.6 percent, while German domestic orders dropped 1.0 percent.

Looking across the whole second quarter, industrial orders fell 1.0 percent, after a slump of 4.2 percent in the first three months, the economy ministry in Berlin noted in a statement.

While “the downward trend noticeably slowed in the second quarter,” the government economists said, “soft” indicators of the mood among business leaders show “the turning-point for the business cycle in industry remains in the future.”

Weak demand from its neighbors shows “the biggest problem for German industry might not be the weaker global economy but rather a new weakening of the eurozone,” ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Nevertheless, of recent periods with high inventories and low orders “The current situation looks more like 2012, which ended with a small, hardly felt, industrial recession,” rather than the debacle of 2008-09, Brzeski added.

Topics: Germany EU trade

Car market slowdown ‘threatens jobs’ at component supplier Bosch

AFP
  • Bosch said in January lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field
FRANKFURT: A global car market expected to slow this year against the backdrop of Brexit and a US-China trade war, and the continuing aftershocks of a sector-wide diesel cheating scandal, will hit jobs at the world’s biggest component supplier Bosch, its boss said on Tuesday.

“Of course, we have to react to falling demand,” the company’s chief executive, Volkmar Denner, told Munich-based daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about possible job cuts.

Expected by analysts to contract this year, the global car market is developing “much more weakly than we still thought a year ago,” Denner said.

“This isn’t just a short-term dip that will quickly be recovered,” he added.

Reduced demand for diesel-fueled vehicles “is hitting us particularly hard.”

Customers in Germany and abroad have turned away from the fuel since Volkswagen’s 2015 admission to cheating regulatory emissions tests on 11 million vehicles worldwide, while investigations have spread to other carmakers in Germany’s flagship industry.

Many potential buyers have been deterred by already-implemented or proposed bans for some diesel vehicles from major city centers, as municipalities try to reduce levels of harmful nitrogen oxides in the air.

Meanwhile manufacturers themselves are ramping up alternatives, like hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, to meet tough new EU carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets set to bite from next year.

Bosch warned in January that lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field.

Over the full 12 months, the company expects revenue to stay at the same level as in 2018, when sales reached €77.9 billion ($87.1 billion), rather than the slight increase it had previously predicted.

“We will not be able to maintain the high level of profitability we had last year,” Denner added.

The company said early this year it expected a profit margin of below six percent, rather than last year’s seven percent.

Competitor Continental, listed on the blue-chip DAX index, in July lowered its full-year financial objectives, blaming the weak global market in the automotive industry for the decrease.

Topics: Bosch Volkmar Denner

