InterContinental Hotels Group revenues feel global strain

Fewer business travelers in China and protests in Hong Kong hit InterContinental Hotels Group earnings in the first half of the year, but its operating profit globally rose 14 percent to $457 million. (Reuters)
  • Major hotel chains fear trade wars and a slowing world economy will dampen spending on business travel and leisure
BEIJING: InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported marginally higher first-half room revenue on Tuesday, though fewer business travelers in China and protests in Hong Kong led to a decline in demand from Greater China.

The owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo said revenue per available room (RevPAR), the industry’s key performance measure, rose 0.1 percent for the six months ended June 30. In Greater China, where the group operates about 400 hotels, revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 0.3 percent, IHG said.

Keith Barr, who took over as chief executive in July 2017, has steered the company toward affluent Chinese customers to lessen dependence on highly mature US markets, while aggressively rebranding to compete against the likes of Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

“Whilst there are always macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties in some markets, our broad geographic spread and the resilient, cash-generative nature of our business gives us confidence in the outlook for the balance of the year,” Barr said in a statement.

Several of IHG’s competitors and an industry group have warned that escalating trade wars and a slowing world economy were set to dampen spending on business travel and leisure, including that in the Chinese market.

Last month, Europe’s largest hotel group Accor predicted another “record year” after a strong quarter, but warned the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing made improvement difficult in China.

Hilton also predicted a weaker second half in China and cited the global slowdown as it cut its full-year outlook for a key revenue gauge, even as its quarterly profit beat forecasts.

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade on Monday, in a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness, which could further inflame tensions with the US.

IHG, the owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo said comparable RevPAR increased 0.1 percent in the Americas for the first-half but declined 0.7 percent in the second-quarter hurt by the shift in the timing of Easter and the lapping of hurricane related demand at the start of the quarter.

First-half operating profit rose 14 percent to $457 million.

Topics: InterContinental Hotels Group China

Air China to suspend Beijing-Hawaii flights as demand falls

  • Hong Kong-listed shares of Air China fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon
BEIJING: Air China will suspend its flights on the Beijing-Hawaii route from Aug. 27 after a review of its network, China’s flagship carrier said, as travel demand remains weak amid the US-China trade war.

Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel after that date will receive a full refund, Air China said in a statement on its website.

The passenger load factor — an industry metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used — for Air China’s thrice-weekly Beijing-Honolulu route averaged 66.37 percent last year, according to Chinese aviation data provider VariFlight. That was well below the average load factor of 76.69 percent for Air China’s international flights last year.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Air China fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon, while its Shanghai-listed shares shed 2.8 percent.

Hawaiian Airlines last year pulled out of the same non-stop service between Honolulu and Beijing, which it opened in 2014, citing slower-than-expected growth in demand.

Its CEO Peter Ingram said the route was suspended due to lack of growth and not because of trade tensions with China.

The Air China announcement comes at a sensitive time in US-China relations as the world’s two biggest economies are locked in a year-long trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and rattled financial markets.

Beijing in June issued a travel advisory warning Chinese tourists about the risks of traveling to the US, citing concerns about gun violence, robberies and thefts.

The number of Chinese tourists arriving in the US posted the first decline last year in 15 years, according to US data.

Topics: Air China Beijing Hawaii Shanghai

