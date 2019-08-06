Ajax held away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

You are here

﻿

PAOK fans in full voice during the Champions League third qualifying round, first leg football match between PAOK FC and AFC Ajax, at Toumba Stadium in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo)
PARIS: Last season’s Champions League semifinalists Ajax recovered to earn a 2-2 draw on their trip to PAOK Thessaloniki in Tuesday’s first leg of the third qualifying round.
Dutch champions Ajax came within seconds of reaching the final last term but again must come through a series of qualifiers despite landing a 34th national title in May.
Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead on 10 minutes in Greece when his devilish free-kick grazed the head of a defender and flashed beyond PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.
Former Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom levelled for PAOK, who went unbeaten last season on their way to winning the Greek title for the first time in more than three decades.
Defender Leo Matos powered home a header to give PAOK the lead before half-time against an Ajax team that is rebuilding after losing Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer.
Veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar grabbed a fortuitous equalizer on 57 minutes when an attempted clearance smacked into his shin and rolled into the net.
The two sides will meet in Amsterdam for the return leg next week, with the winner facing Azerbaijan’s Qarabag or APOEL of Cyprus in a playoff for the group stage.
Two-time European champions Porto travel to Krasnodar on Wednesday, while 1967 winners Celtic take on Romania’s CFR Cluj in the first leg of their third round tie.

Topics: champions league Ajax PAOK Thessaloniki

Rooney agrees to join Derby as player-coach in surprise switch

Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

Rooney agrees to join Derby as player-coach in surprise switch

  • The 33-year-old Rooney — the record goalscorer for both his country and Manchester United — signed an 18-month contract with the second-tier side
  • Rooney, who is working toward securing his coaching qualifications, will work under former PSV Eindhoven boss Phillip Cocu at Pride Park
Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of English Championship side Derby County.
The 33-year-old — the record goalscorer for both his country and Manchester United — signed an 18-month contract with the second-tier side, who under Rooney’s former England teammate Frank Lampard reached the play-off final last season.
Derby said in a statement the club were “delighted to announce that England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will join the club from January 2020.”
Derby’s interest in the former Manchester United star emerged shortly before the side, under new boss Phillip Cocu, opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on Monday.
Reports suggested Rooney’s wife Coleen was homesick and had returned to Britain with their children.
Rooney, who is working toward securing his coaching qualifications, will work under former PSV Eindhoven boss Cocu at Pride Park.
He was pictured at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday as he arrived back from the United States.
“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with,” Rooney told the Derby website.
“I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January.
“I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.”
Rooney is the eighth member of England’s Euro 2004 squad to go into coaching or management after Lampard, who is now in charge at Chelsea, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell.
Gary Neville flopped in a short stint with Valencia, his brother Phil is manager of the England Women’s team and John Terry is assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa, while Paul Scholes had a brief, ill-fated spell as Oldham boss last season.
Rooney thanked DC United and the club’s fans, saying he would “give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”
Cocu said Rooney’s experience would be a huge boost to the club as they seek to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2008.
“The inspiration and motivation this can generate is massive for all of our players from the first team right through to the youngsters in the academy,” he said.
Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, co-chairmen of DC United, praised Rooney for his contribution to the franchise — he has scored 23 times in 43 appearances since he joined from Everton on a three-year contract last year.
“After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties,” they told the Derby website.
“Wayne is an exceptional leader and one of the most iconic players to play the game, so we look forward to his continued contributions to the team this season.”
Derby chairman Mel Morris said Rooney’s arrival would boost the profile of the club.
“To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate among our supporters at home and internationally,” he said.
Derby have signed a lucrative new shirt sponsorship deal on the back of Rooney’s signing, with the income helping to pay for his reported £100,000 ($122,000) per-week wages.
Rooney’s return to England comes in the twilight of a glittering career that established him as an icon for club and country.
His meteoric rise started in August 2002 when he made his debut for Everton aged just 16, becoming the Premier League’s youngest scorer with a superb long-range goal against Arsenal before his 17th birthday.
During 13 years with United, whom he joined in 2004, Rooney won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three League Cups.
Rooney is the second-highest scorer in Premier League history with 208 goals.
He also broke Bobby Charlton’s record of 49 England goals, finishing with 53 from 120 appearances, but his time with the Three Lions is largely remembered for his disappointing performances in major tournaments.

Topics: Wayne Rooney Derby County Phillip Cocu

