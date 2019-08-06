Saudi Arabia and US to counter maritime threats in Arabian Gulf

JEDDAH: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said he discussed Tuesday with his American counterpart Rick Perry threats to maritime freedom in the Arabian Gulf.

The Kingdom and the US “reiterated their determination to work together to ensure the security of global energy supplies,” Al-Falih said in a tweet.

The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema Bint Bandar.

The meeting dealt with enhancing the relationship between the two countries and investments in the fields of energy, industry, climate and technology.

The two side also discussed the oil market conditions and the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain its stabilities.

“In this context, I have affirmed the commitment of OPEC members and non-OPEC producers to coordinate production and strive to achieve balance in the oil market,” Al-Falih said.