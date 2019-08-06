You are here

Genel Energy confident Bina Bawi talks will progress

Genel wants to use money from oil output at Bina Bawi to fund a phased development for full-scale gas production. (AFP)
Genel Energy confident Bina Bawi talks will progress

LONDON: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy said it is confident it is making progress on its Bina Bawi gas project as it holds talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over exact terms.

It wrote down $424 million at the Miran field in March amid slow progress on Bina Bawi, which will be developed first.

Genel wants to use money from oil output at Bina Bawi to fund a phased development for full-scale gas production.

“Commercial discussions continue on Bina Bawi, and we are increasingly confident of making sufficient progress to enable work on the ground to begin next year, with the potential for Bina Bawi oil to add to our production in 2020,” it said.

FASTFACT

Genel Energy wrote down $424 million at the Miran field in March.

“Genel and the KRG are now aligned on a phase one upstream project scope delivering a reduced c. 250 million standard cubic feet a day raw gas. The KRG and Genel will jointly fund the midstream gas development required to process the raw gas.”

Genel said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, amounting to $14 million, as part of its pledge to pay out at least $40 million a year. Earlier this year it paid out $0.10 a share, amounting to $27.9 million.

Genel, which is also looking for acquisitions to add near-term production in or outside of Iraq, had $390 million of cash as of Aug. 5, it said.

Genel has upped its free cash flow guidance for this year to in excess of $100 million at an oil price of $45 a barrel. 

InterContinental Hotels Group revenues feel global strain

InterContinental Hotels Group revenues feel global strain

  • Major hotel chains fear trade wars and a slowing world economy will dampen spending on business travel and leisure
BEIJING: InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported marginally higher first-half room revenue on Tuesday, though fewer business travelers in China and protests in Hong Kong led to a decline in demand from Greater China.

The owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo said revenue per available room (RevPAR), the industry’s key performance measure, rose 0.1 percent for the six months ended June 30. In Greater China, where the group operates about 400 hotels, revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 0.3 percent, IHG said.

Keith Barr, who took over as chief executive in July 2017, has steered the company toward affluent Chinese customers to lessen dependence on highly mature US markets, while aggressively rebranding to compete against the likes of Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

“Whilst there are always macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties in some markets, our broad geographic spread and the resilient, cash-generative nature of our business gives us confidence in the outlook for the balance of the year,” Barr said in a statement.

Several of IHG’s competitors and an industry group have warned that escalating trade wars and a slowing world economy were set to dampen spending on business travel and leisure, including that in the Chinese market.

Last month, Europe’s largest hotel group Accor predicted another “record year” after a strong quarter, but warned the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing made improvement difficult in China.

Hilton also predicted a weaker second half in China and cited the global slowdown as it cut its full-year outlook for a key revenue gauge, even as its quarterly profit beat forecasts.

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade on Monday, in a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness, which could further inflame tensions with the US.

IHG, the owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo said comparable RevPAR increased 0.1 percent in the Americas for the first-half but declined 0.7 percent in the second-quarter hurt by the shift in the timing of Easter and the lapping of hurricane related demand at the start of the quarter.

First-half operating profit rose 14 percent to $457 million.

