Veteran Indian female politician Sushma Swaraj has died

Sushma Swaraj had been beset by poor health but served as foreign minister for five years until Narendra Modi replaced her with S. Jaishankar during a cabinet shuffle in May. (Reuters)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor
  • The Press Trust of India said Swaraj, 67, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) late Tuesday after a heart attack
NEW DELHI: India’s former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, one of her country’s best-known female politicians, has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday.
Swaraj had been beset by poor health but served as foreign minister for five years until Modi replaced her with S. Jaishankar during a cabinet shuffle in May.
“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
“India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration,” he said, calling her death “a personal loss.”
The Press Trust of India said Swaraj, 67, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) late Tuesday after a heart attack.
In 2016 she underwent a kidney transplant.
Swaraj was the most senior female leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Four dead in Mali attacks, Red Cross suspends Timbuktu ops

Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

Four dead in Mali attacks, Red Cross suspends Timbuktu ops

  • A gendarme was killed in an ambush in the Segou region, east of the capital Bamako on Tuesday, while at the scene of a robbery
  • A day earlier, two army trucks were targeted by an explosive device in the Koro area near the Burkina Faso border, in which a soldier and two civilians were killed
Updated 06 August 2019
AFP
0

BAMAKO: Twin attacks in Mali have killed four people, including two Malian soldiers, security sources said Tuesday, as the International Committee of the Red Cross suspended activities in Timbuktu due to “growing insecurity.”
A gendarme was killed in an ambush in the Segou region, east of the capital Bamako on Tuesday, while at the scene of a robbery, a security source said.
A day earlier, two army trucks were targeted by an explosive device in the Koro area near the Burkina Faso border, in which a soldier and two civilians were killed, a senior army officer told AFP.
No one claimed responsibility for the attacks.
They were made public as the ICRC temporarily suspended its work in the northern city of Timbuktu following a carjacking at gunpoint close to the Geneva-based organization’s office.
“We ask for measures to improve security in town and in the region,” said the head of ICRC’s Mali delegation Jean-Nicolas Marti in a tweet.
In a statement, the ICRC said armed men stole one of its vehicles on Monday in the middle of the city and that several other thefts had happened in the region this year.
“This latest incident is symptomatic of the level of insecurity prevailing in the city and region, which has reached an unacceptable threshold for the population,” the ICRC said.
Despite military help from France and the United Nations, Mali’s government has struggled to quell the violence that began in the north of the country in 2012, sparked by radical Islamist and Tuareg militias.
Ethnic violence in central Mali surged after a predominantly Fulani extremist group led by preacher Amadou Koufa emerged in 2015.
They recruit mainly from among the Fulani — primarily cattle breeders and traders — and they have clashed with the Dogon and Bambara — farmers who have formed their own self-defense militias.
Whole areas of the country remain beyond the control of Malian, French and UN forces.

