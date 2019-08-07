You are here

﻿

Ashes talking points: Poor umpiring and how to stop Smith

England’s James Anderson looks dejected after Australia win the first Ashes Test. (Reuters)
Updated 07 August 2019
AP
Updated 07 August 2019
AP

Updated 07 August 2019
AP
LONDON: Australia took an early lead in cricket’s oldest regular international series when they rallied from 122-8 in the first innings to win the first Ashes Test by a huge 251 runs against England on Monday.

The teams meet at Lord’s for the second of five Tests starting Aug. 14.

Here’s what we have learned so far:

Stopping Smith

England proved in the first Test in Birmingham that they can get Australia batting great Steve Smith out — but only when he’s in his 140s.

Man of the match Smith scored 144, which was more than half of Australia’s first-innings total 284, and 142 in the second innings. He became only the fifth Australian to record a century in both innings of an Ashes Test, and now has 25 test tons in only 65 matches.

To stand any chance of regaining the Ashes, England need to find some way of getting Smith out or, worst case, keep him in only double figures.

And if that doesn’t work, slow him down as it tries to get the rest of Australia out.

The former Australia captain admitted he had enjoyed “a dream comeback” as he marked his first Test in more than a year following suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Not out

Ashes Tests are intense encounters but fielders and batters from England and Australia appeared united in one thing: They didn’t trust the umpiring decisions.

Always a tough job, with leg-before-wicket decisions notoriously tricky, umpire Joel Wilson from Trinidad tied the Test match record for the most decisions overturned by the Decision Review System — eight.

Wilson gave Root out twice LBW in England’s second innings — both times reviewed by the England captain who was smiling during one of them, knowing that he was safe — before those calls proved incorrect.

Social media reaction was unforgiving. Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “When Joel Wilson gives you OUT .. You just review it .. #Fact.”

Too confident?

Can England hope that archrival Australia will get over-confident after gaining some revenge over the same opponents for its semifinal exit from the Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston last month?

No, according to Australia captain Tim Paine.

“We’re obviously happy to win the first Test. It’s a huge step in the right direction, but we’re certainly not satisfied with that,” Paine said. “It’s a big win for us, but they lost their premier bowler (James Anderson) so we’ve got to be realistic about it and that’s why it’s one test win and there’s four more huge games for us to go.”

After Anderson

England confirmed Tuesday that Anderson, their record Test-wicket taker, will miss the second Test with an injured right calf.

Anderson and out-of-form spinner Moeen Ali could make way for paceman Jofra Archer, if fit himself, and slow left-armer Jack Leach.

Under fire for including Anderson in the first Test — where he bowled only four overs — Root cautioned against making “too many emotional decisions” for the second Test, including batters, adding “we’ll sit down as a selection panel and pick a squad from there.”

Edgbaston tamed 

Edgbaston is seen as England’s most hostile venue for cricketing visitors with its raucous soccer-style atmosphere.

That continued in the first Test with Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — the three Australians involved in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa last year — singled out for endless jeers from the crowd.

England had won their last 11 matches in all formats at the Birmingham venue.

The Australians claimed their first triumph at Warwickshire’s ground since 2001 — the last time they won the Ashes urn on English soil.

Topics: Ashes Test james anderson England cricket Australia cricket

Gomis hits hat trick for Hilal, Xavi’s Al-Sadd hold Duhail

Updated 07 August 2019
AFP
AFP
Gomis hits hat trick for Hilal, Xavi's Al-Sadd hold Duhail

  • Hilal rally from an early goal deficit to beat domestic rivals Al-Ahli
Updated 07 August 2019
AFP
AFP
DOHA: Qatar giants Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail produced a tense 1-1 draw as they squared off for the very first time in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The round of 16 match was played at the brand new Al-Janoub Stadium built for the 2022 World Cup.

In the second match of the day, Bafetimbi Gomis scored a hat trick as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal rallied from an early goal deficit to beat domestic rivals Al-Ahli 4-2 in Jeddah.

Syrian star Omar Al-Somah had given Al-Ahli the lead in the sixth minute from an assist by Abdulfattah Asiri, but Gomis struck in the 15th to restore parity

But after Jorge Djanini of Cape Verde had put  Al-Ahli ahead for the second time in the 39th minute,   Hilal hit back with two goals from Gomis in the second half to gain the upper hand.

Abdulla Al-Hafith then added an 81st minute goal to help the 1991 and 2000 Asian champions take a healthy two-goal advantage into the second leg which they will play at their home ground.

It saw Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi helming Al-Sadd after ending his playing career with the 2011 Asian champions a couple of months ago.

Xavi’s last domestic game was also against Al-Duhail in the final of the Amir Cup, but it ended in huge disappointment as Al-Sadd, who had won the Qatar Stars League a few weeks earlier, crashed to a stunning 4-1 defeat.

Tuesday’s continental clash was thus a great opportunity for some measure of revenge and although it didn’t materialize, Al-Sadd would still be the happier team, having scored a vital away goal before the return leg at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium next week.

Al-Sadd began with plenty of spirit with Akram Afif particularly impressive up front, while Al Duhail saw their Moroccan star Mehdi Benatia hobble off with an injury after just 18 minutes.

Bassam Al-Rawi, who replaced Benatia, made an immediate impact, his first touch off a free-kick sailing over the crosspiece.

Al-Duhail had a golden chance to score in the 24th minute but Ali Musa’s headed effort from a corner was thwarted by Al Sadd goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb.

The deadlock was finally broken on the half-hour mark by Akram Afif after Mohamed Muntari’s attempted long clearance was intercepted by Jung woo-Young in the midfield. The Korean was quick to pass the ball to Afif on the left edge of the box and the striker evaded a defender to score with a low shot into the left corner of the net past goalkeeper Amine Lecomte.

The next few minutes saw both teams playing cautiously while looking for openings, with Al Duhail finding one just a minute before half-time.

Brazilian Edmilson found space on the right and moving up crossed the ball into the box where Muntari chested it down for Yousef Msakni to score with a half-volley in the 44th minute. Msakni, who spent the entire last season nursing an injury, even missing the World Cup for Tunisia, was playing his first match for Al Duhail after a short spell at Qatar-owned Belgian club Kas Eupean as part of his rehabilitation. 

Al Duhail controlled the match in the second half, but missed a couple of potential chances with Almoez Ali, and al-Rawi accounting for them.

Topics: Bafetimbi Gomes Al-Sadd Al-Duhail AFC Champions League Al-Hilal Al-Ahli

