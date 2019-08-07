You are here

﻿

Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy has served as the chief executive officer at the Ministry of the National Guard since February 2009.

Al-Knawy’s organization comprises five medical cities in the five major regions of Saudi Arabia.

He has been the president of King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences since February 2009.

He served as the general supervisor for the Royal Clinics of the late King Abdullah from 2009 until January 2015.

Between 1996 and 2005, Al-Knawy was the head of the Gastroenterology/Hepatology Division at the Department of Medicine of the King Abdul Aziz Medical City in Riyadh, which belongs to the ministry.

He also served as the director of Medical Education and Academic Affairs at King Abdul Aziz Medical City from 1999 to 2004.

During his long career he pioneered the development of the medication safety program in Saudi Arabia, in addition to many patient safety initiatives at the ministry.

He was also responsible in the recent commissioning of major health care expansions at the ministry, including the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Abdullah Specialized Children Hospital and King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Activities, as well as the inception of the system-wide EMR.

Al-Knawy received his bachelor’s in medicine from the Faculty of Medicine at King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah.

He then completed his residency training in internal medicine in 1990 and obtained his gastroenterology fellowship in 1992 from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

He holds a fellowship in internal medicine from the American and Canadian Boards, as well as the American Board Certification in Gastroenterology.

The Ministry of National Guard has completed setting up its field hospital in Mina with highly qualified clinics and medical staff.

Dr. Bandar bin Abdlumohsen Al-Knawy said that a team of specialists in infectious diseases, public health, preventive medicine, and environmental health have ensured the availability of all necessary equipment to combat infection and preserve the health and safety of the environment in all of the hospitals’ facilities.

He added that an integrated awareness program has been organized to educate patients and visitors to Mina field hospital. It has been prepared in a number of languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, and French.

Peaceful nature of true Islam highlighted as Hajj Grand Symposium concludes in Makkah

The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday. (Supplied)
MAKKAH: The 44th annual Hajj Grand Symposium concluded on Tuesday after two days of debate and discussion on the theme of “Islam: Coexistence and Tolerance.”
The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and held at Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel, featured Islamic thinkers and scholars from the Kingdom and across the Islamic world. It included a number of sessions on subjects such as: “Islam in serving societies,” “coexistence and tolerance in Islam,” “humanity in the digital world,” “the doors of guidance in Islam” and “Islam and coexistence issues.”
In a speech on the second day of the symposium, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed the importance of hosting the symposium each year. It benefits everyone, he said, thanks to the diversity of the participants and the important benefits that can be obtained from learning about their experiences and listening to their recommendations. He said they will assist the country’s leaders in their efforts to continue to improve Hajj and Umrah services.
Mashat said that the ways in which we deal with the digital world reflects our identity. When technology is misused, it harms religion and humanity. He also stressed the importance of maintaining a presence in the digital world that preserves personal identity.
“When we talk about tolerance and coexisting, we cannot separate the true human identity from the digital identity,” he said. “When there is a difference between the two identities then that will create a double identity.”
Technical expert Abdullah Al-Saba said that prior to the digital revolution, the scope for sharing information was much more limited. As technology has advanced, our lives have gotten easier and we can reach others and spread information more quickly to greater numbers of people. This can serve Islam, he said, for example by using technology to help and track pilgrims during their journeys for Hajj and Umrah.
Counselor Khaled Al-Hajri led a session on Tuesday titled “embracing Islam” that featured Yusuf Estes, an American Islamic preacher, Dr. Rateb Junaid, from United Muslims of Australia, and former French footballer Nicola Anilka.
Estes said it is important to properly reflect the true, positive nature of Islam through actions, including charitable actions, and not only words. Junaid added that after recent terrorist attacks around the world, it was important that Muslims highlight the morality and message of peace that is the true face of Islam.

