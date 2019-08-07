Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy has served as the chief executive officer at the Ministry of the National Guard since February 2009.

Al-Knawy’s organization comprises five medical cities in the five major regions of Saudi Arabia.

He has been the president of King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences since February 2009.

He served as the general supervisor for the Royal Clinics of the late King Abdullah from 2009 until January 2015.

Between 1996 and 2005, Al-Knawy was the head of the Gastroenterology/Hepatology Division at the Department of Medicine of the King Abdul Aziz Medical City in Riyadh, which belongs to the ministry.

He also served as the director of Medical Education and Academic Affairs at King Abdul Aziz Medical City from 1999 to 2004.

During his long career he pioneered the development of the medication safety program in Saudi Arabia, in addition to many patient safety initiatives at the ministry.

He was also responsible in the recent commissioning of major health care expansions at the ministry, including the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Abdullah Specialized Children Hospital and King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Foundation for Humanitarian Activities, as well as the inception of the system-wide EMR.

Al-Knawy received his bachelor’s in medicine from the Faculty of Medicine at King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah.

He then completed his residency training in internal medicine in 1990 and obtained his gastroenterology fellowship in 1992 from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

He holds a fellowship in internal medicine from the American and Canadian Boards, as well as the American Board Certification in Gastroenterology.

The Ministry of National Guard has completed setting up its field hospital in Mina with highly qualified clinics and medical staff.

Dr. Bandar bin Abdlumohsen Al-Knawy said that a team of specialists in infectious diseases, public health, preventive medicine, and environmental health have ensured the availability of all necessary equipment to combat infection and preserve the health and safety of the environment in all of the hospitals’ facilities.

He added that an integrated awareness program has been organized to educate patients and visitors to Mina field hospital. It has been prepared in a number of languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, and French.