You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 100 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul
﻿

Nearly 100 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul

In Aug. 6, a blast killed five people and wounded another seven, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. (AP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
0

Nearly 100 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul

  • At least 95 people, mostly civilians and including women and children, had been taken to hospital
  • The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: Scores of people were wounded when a Taliban car bomb detonated in Kabul on Wednesday, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering windows far from the blast site.
Violence is surging across Afghanistan and in Kabul as the US and the Taliban negotiate a peace deal ahead of elections planned for September 28.
The car bomb exploded near the entrance of a police station in western Kabul around 9:00 am (0430 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least 95 people, mostly civilians and including women and children, had been taken to hospital.
“I heard a big bang and all the windows of my shop broke with glass flying everywhere,” shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh told AFP.
“My head is spinning and still I don’t know what has happened but the windows of about 20 shops around one kilometer from the blast site are broken.”
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to footage on social media and witnesses, small-arms fire could be heard following the blast.
A common insurgent tactic is to use a suicide bomber to hit a target and then follow up with gunmen storming the area.
More than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July alone, according to the UN, the highest monthly toll so far this year and the worst single month since May 2017.
Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, Afghan commandos stormed a safe house for Islamic State fighters near Kabul’s airport, officials said. Details of that operation were still emerging.
At least five people were killed and seven wounded in Kabul on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying workers from the counter-narcotics directorate was bombed, the interior ministry said.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan

Related

0
World
At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office in Kabul
0
World
Two dead in Kabul terror attack as presidential election campaign begins

Trump faces hostility on visits to massacre sites

Updated 57 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0

Trump faces hostility on visits to massacre sites

  • Trump has been walking a difficult line since the massacres of 31 people over the weekend, in sites he is set to visit
  • The visits “will be about honoring victims, comforting communities, and thanking first responders & medical professionals for their heroic actions”
Updated 57 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is flying Wednesday to the sites of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, but the divisive Republican risks meeting protests by Americans who blame him for stoking the violence.
Trump has been walking a difficult line since the massacres of 31 people over the weekend — 22 at a Walmart frequented by large numbers of Hispanic people in El Paso, Texas, and nine killed by a second gunman in Dayton, Ohio.
The visits “will be about honoring victims, comforting communities, and thanking first responders & medical professionals for their heroic actions,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted.
But as a politician constantly warning over what he calls an “invasion” of illegal immigrants, Trump finds himself accused by opponents of inspiring the El Paso gunman’s anti-immigrant hatred and the country’s volatile atmosphere in general.
Protesters are expected to turn out in both places, even if the president is likely to be shielded from even witnessing dissent.
At the first stop, Dayton’s Democratic mayor Nan Whaley bluntly promised to give Trump a piece of her mind, telling him “how unhelpful he’s being.”
“The people should stand up and say they are not happy,” she told journalists Tuesday.
In El Paso, the US-Mexico border town Trump will visit before returning on Air Force One to Washington, local Democratic congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she’d stay clear.
“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here,” Escobar said Tuesday on MSNBC.
Even the city’s Republican mayor offered only a grudging welcome, stressing icily that he would greet Trump in his “official capacity.”


Trump has been infuriated by accusations that his administration is deliberately dividing the United States along long-festering racial lines.
“I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!” he tweeted Tuesday.
But his campaign speeches and tweets repeatedly invoke the idea that the southern border is under “invasion.” As recently as May, the president laughed and made a quip when a supporter at one of his rallies yelled that they should “shoot” illegal immigrants.
Trump has also railed crudely against a string of Democratic opponents of color.
The 21-year-old El Paso killer, who was captured alive, appeared to be closely inspired by similar sentiments. He released a manifesto declaring “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
The motives of the Dayton murderer, who was 24 and was shot dead by police at the scene of the crime, were less clear. He reportedly had a history of violently misogynistic attitudes.


Where Trump and his mostly leftist opponents agree is on the unambiguous designation of the two events as terrorism.
Massacres by mostly lone gunmen are all but routine in the United States, where guns are easy to obtain legally and mass killings have taken on a sort of cult status in some extreme circles.
Hard-line defenders of gun ownership have long resisted portrayal of such tragedies as anything more than random, localized events.
But Trump came out Monday in a White House speech condemning “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” as “sinister ideologies.”
“We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism,” he said.
The strong words rang hollow, however, for many who noted that Trump’s entire political career — taking him straight from TV entertainer to president in 2016 — has been built on campaigns laced with racially charged images and themes.
Trump also proposed several measures he said would tackle the roots of the gun violence epidemic, including backing for “red flag” laws allowing authorities to intervene when a gun owner shows obvious signs of posing a danger.
Yet again, he disappointed vast numbers of Americans backing far tougher action, such as strict background checks for gun buyers in the first place.

Topics: Donald Trump US US gun violence

Related

Update 0
World
America in shock after two mass shootings within hours kill 29 people in Texas and Ohio
0
World
Trump wants 'strong background checks' for gun users

Latest updates

Scores of Houthi militants killed in Al-Dhale
0
Gazans struggle to protect antiquities from neglect, looting
0
Trump faces hostility on visits to massacre sites
0
Saudi cinema brand opens its first branch
0
Nearly 100 wounded in Taliban blast in Kabul
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.