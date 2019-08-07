DUBAI: Two members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have been killed in clashes with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Turkey, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.
“The governor of Maku said two Guards were martyred in a clash with terrorists while defending the fatherland,” the television reported.
It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic’s security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraq, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in Turkey.
Two Iran Revolutionary Guards killed in clash with militants
Updated 07 August 2019
Two Iran Revolutionary Guards killed in clash with militants
- “The governor of Maku said two Guards were martyred in a clash with terrorists while defending the fatherland,” Iranian media reported
- No further details were given about the clash
DUBAI: Two members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have been killed in clashes with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Turkey, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.