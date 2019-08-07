BERLIN: Federal prosecutors have arrested a German woman on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and for allegedly joining Daesh in Syria.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Sibel H., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, also faces war crimes and weapons charges.
They allege she traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join Daesh, and ended up in Mosul, Iraq. Prosecutors say they lived in homes seized by the group, and she ran the household to support her husband’s work as a nurse in a Daesh hospital.
As Daesh began to collapse, they fled through Kurdish-controlled areas in the north and were captured by a militia in 2017.
Prosecutors refused to provide further information on her or her husband.
German woman arrested on Daesh membership charges
