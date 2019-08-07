You are here

  • Home
  • German woman arrested on Daesh membership charges
﻿

German woman arrested on Daesh membership charges

Prosecutors said the woman also faces war crimes and weapons chargers. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 August 2019
AP

German woman arrested on Daesh membership charges

  • The woman’s last name was concealed due to German privacy laws
  • She worked for Daesh as a nurse in a hospital
Updated 07 August 2019
AP

BERLIN: Federal prosecutors have arrested a German woman on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and for allegedly joining Daesh in Syria.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Sibel H., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, also faces war crimes and weapons charges.
They allege she traveled to Syria with her husband in 2016 to join Daesh, and ended up in Mosul, Iraq. Prosecutors say they lived in homes seized by the group, and she ran the household to support her husband’s work as a nurse in a Daesh hospital.
As Daesh began to collapse, they fled through Kurdish-controlled areas in the north and were captured by a militia in 2017.
Prosecutors refused to provide further information on her or her husband.

Topics: Germany Daesh court

Related

0
World
US envoy slams Germany after reluctance on Hormuz mission
0
Middle-East
Daesh attacks kill seven security forces in Iraq

India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani FM says

Updated 31 min ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani FM says

  • Qureshi said Islamabad will “use all diplomatic, legal and political options” against the Indian move
  • Pakistan has constituted a seven-member committee to review the political, diplomatic and legal aspects of responding to India’s move
Updated 31 min ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status is a “unilateral and unjust” move that will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Arab News.
Article 370, which New Delhi has revoked, gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir significant autonomy from the rest of India.
“Just when the Afghan peace process was making smooth headway, India has played the role of a spoiler by creating this distraction,” he said from Jeddah, where he was attending an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir on Sunday.
“Russia, China, Central Asian republics and Pakistan all have a shared objective to have peace restored in Afghanistan, a cease-fire implemented and stability returned to the country,” he added.
“This kind of diversion … at such a sensitive point neither serves the region nor helps US interests. They (India) have rather hindered (the peace process).”
Qureshi said Islamabad will “use all diplomatic, legal and political options” against the Indian move.
“Pakistan has not only taken up the issue with the US, but also has started using its diplomatic contacts with China, Russia and other world powers,” he added.
He said New Delhi had rejected an offer from US President Donald Trump to mediate between Pakistan and India.
“Now, Pakistan will use the UN Security Council, as well as other humanitarian and legal ways, to take up the volatile issue of Kashmir,” Qureshi added.
“Our legal experts are looking into all the possible dimensions to use the International Court of Justice or other legal platforms,” he said.
“The world has not only condemned India’s ruthlessly imposed decision on the Kashmiri people, but has rejected it altogether.”
The Kashmiri diaspora is in “sheer anguish,” while “Indian legal experts are saying the decision is unlawful and can be a big challenge” for New Delhi, Qureshi said. “It will create chaos within India.”

Pakistan has constituted a seven-member committee to review the political, diplomatic and legal aspects of responding to India’s move.
The committee comprises Qureshi, Pakistan’s attorney general, its foreign secretary, a renowned international law expert and three top generals.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

0
Pakistan
India’s change of Kashmir status puts LoC trade prospects on the line
0
Pakistan
PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss Kashmir’s evolving situation

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and UAE send 540,000 tons of wheat to Sudan
0
India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani FM says
0
Tunisia Islamist-inspired party announces presidential candidate
0
Car bomb kills 5 in northeast Syria
0
‘Violent’ explosion rocks Danish tax office
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.