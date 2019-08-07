You are here

'Violent' explosion rocks Danish tax office

Police confirm that there was a powerful explosion late Tuesday in front of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen. (AP)
Updated 07 August 2019
AFP

‘Violent’ explosion rocks Danish tax office

  • The blast occurred at the agency’s headquarters in the capital’s Osterbro district
  • Deputy PM says too early to talk of whether it was terror related
Updated 07 August 2019
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Danish police said Wednesday foul play was involved in a powerful explosion that rocked the national tax agency in Copenhagen, causing severe damage to the building’s exterior but no serious injuries.
The cause of the blast, which occurred Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) at the agency’s headquarters in the capital’s Osterbro district, was not immediately known, Copenhagen police said.
But investigators were treating the incident as a criminal act.
“It’s something someone has done on purpose,” Copenhagen police inspector Jorgen Bergen Skov, told a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to say what the motive could have been.
Investigators and bomb sniffer dogs were at the scene on Wednesday, police said.
The blast had smashed windows and torn apart the front of the building. One person was hit by flying fragments and sought treatment at a hospital.
Two people were inside the agency at the time of the explosion but escaped injury, a police spokeswoman told AFP, adding that employees have been asked to work from home on Wednesday.
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has described the incident as a “deliberate act,” but said it was too early to speak of a “terror attack.”
“We are talking about a serious crime and a very violent explosion, so it is a wonder no one was seriously injured,” Frederiksen told reporters.
Danish Tax Minister Morten Bodskov told the Ritzau news agency it was “pretty obvious the facade has been blown up” deliberately, calling it a “totally unacceptable act.”
“Copenhagen police are conducting an investigation, but if anyone knows anything they should come forward,” he said.

Topics: Denmark

India's revocation of Kashmir's special status will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani FM says

Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani FM says

  • Qureshi said Islamabad will “use all diplomatic, legal and political options” against the Indian move
  • Pakistan has constituted a seven-member committee to review the political, diplomatic and legal aspects of responding to India’s move
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status is a “unilateral and unjust” move that will jeopardize regional peace, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Arab News.
Article 370, which New Delhi has revoked, gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir significant autonomy from the rest of India.
“Just when the Afghan peace process was making smooth headway, India has played the role of a spoiler by creating this distraction,” he said from Jeddah, where he was attending an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir on Sunday.
“Russia, China, Central Asian republics and Pakistan all have a shared objective to have peace restored in Afghanistan, a cease-fire implemented and stability returned to the country,” he added.
“This kind of diversion … at such a sensitive point neither serves the region nor helps US interests. They (India) have rather hindered (the peace process).”
Qureshi said Islamabad will “use all diplomatic, legal and political options” against the Indian move.
“Pakistan has not only taken up the issue with the US, but also has started using its diplomatic contacts with China, Russia and other world powers,” he added.
He said New Delhi had rejected an offer from US President Donald Trump to mediate between Pakistan and India.
“Now, Pakistan will use the UN Security Council, as well as other humanitarian and legal ways, to take up the volatile issue of Kashmir,” Qureshi added.
“Our legal experts are looking into all the possible dimensions to use the International Court of Justice or other legal platforms,” he said.
“The world has not only condemned India’s ruthlessly imposed decision on the Kashmiri people, but has rejected it altogether.”
The Kashmiri diaspora is in “sheer anguish,” while “Indian legal experts are saying the decision is unlawful and can be a big challenge” for New Delhi, Qureshi said. “It will create chaos within India.”

Pakistan has constituted a seven-member committee to review the political, diplomatic and legal aspects of responding to India’s move.
The committee comprises Qureshi, Pakistan’s attorney general, its foreign secretary, a renowned international law expert and three top generals.

Topics: India Kashmir

