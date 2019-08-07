You are here

  • Home
  • British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures
﻿

British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures

This Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. British Airways said Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, it has canceled some dozens of flights from London airports after its check-in systems were hit by a computer glitch.(AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures

  • British Airways hit by online check-in failure
  • Passengers complain of flight delays and queues
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Thousands of British Airways passengers had to endure cancelations, delays and long queues at airports as the airline suffered its third major computer failure in a little more than two years.
Wednesday’s woes are the latest in a string of problems at BA, which was fined $230 million last month for a huge customer data breach and is bracing for potential strikes in a pay dispute with its pilots.
BA, owned by International Airlines Group, apologized to customers for Wednesday’s disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problems as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.
More than 60 flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick were canceled and more than 100 were delayed, according to the departure boards at the two airports. The problems started when people tried to check in for the first flights of the day and the airline was unable to say when they would be resolved.
BA would not confirm how many people have been affected but said it was experiencing a “systems issue” affecting check-in and flight departures at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

Customers have experienced issues checking in online, while others complained of being stuck on planes unable to take off for hours. Passengers from as far away as Japan and India complained of delays and problems checking in.
Stuart Jackson, a photography business manager, said he was stuck on a grounded plane at Heathrow and had missed his connecting flight, disrupting months of planning and wasting thousands of pounds.
“When I do arrive, I will have to just fly home again,” he said on Twitter. “BA is a complete catastrophe and I will never fly with them again.”
The IT failure occurred as tens of thousands of people in Britain prepared to jet off for summer holidays on what is one of the busiest weeks of the year for the country’s airports.

’NEVER AGAIN’
A little more than a year ago BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, after problems with a supplier’s IT system. And in May 2017 a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.
BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz vowed after that incident that the airline would take steps to ensure that computer system failures would never happen again.
The company said that two systems are affected on Wednesday: one that deals with the check-in system, the other handling flight departures.
The airline said it has moved to back-up manual systems for checking in passengers to keep some flights operating and is also offering customers the chance to rebook for another day.
“What is indeed surprising is BA’s incapacity to properly run their IT system, considering the fact that check-in handling is a core competency for any airline,” said Gabriel Destremaut, who works for the German passenger rights company Flightright.
“Having suffered a major IT failure in 2017, we would have expected BA to have learnt from past mistakes.”
Customers, meanwhile, continued to voice their anger.
Paul Trickett, a passenger at Heathrow, said his flight to Copenhagen was canceled. He waited in line for 90 minutes to see an agent before an announcement told everyone to go home because no rebooking would take place at the airport.
Trickett had already been forced to rebook a flight from Tuesday after airport staff had threatened to go on strike.
“It’s pretty chaotic,” he told Reuters. “It would be quicker by ship.”
Jamie Boswell said his flight was canceled while he was attempting to check in. “Very busy to rebook. Not ideal with a one-year-old,” he said.
Passengers trying to get Gatwick were also facing delays because of an earlier fire on railway tracks between Victoria and Clapham Junction stations, disrupting one of the main routes to the airport just outside London.

Topics: British Airways

Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency

Updated 07 August 2019
AP

Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency

  • Fall in the yuan against the dollar followed Trump’s threat of tariff hikes on $300bn of imports
Updated 07 August 2019
AP

LONDON: Stock markets turned higher on Tuesday as China stabilized its currency after allowing it to depreciate against the dollar in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to put more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The more buoyant tone follows a big sell-off Monday, when stocks were hammered after the Chinese government allowed its currency to depreciate against the dollar and was accused by the US Treasury Department of being a currency manipulator. By lowering the value of the yuan, China can effectively offset US tariffs.

The fall in the yuan below the politically sensitive level of 7 to the dollar followed Trump’s threat of tariff hikes on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports and led to Monday’s rout. Many stock indexes around the world recorded their worst day this year as fears mounted of an escalating trade war. The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 3 percent.

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at a higher rate than anticipated, a move that helped Asian shares pull off lows and encouraged investors in Europe and the US“In pulling the yuan higher, it is not only looking to manage any decline, but also looking to contain any damage in terms of confidence in their stewardship of the Chinese currency and economy,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“It also buys time for cooler heads to prevail when it comes to escalating events further.”

The fallout of the latest trade war jitters were not only felt in stocks. Gold hit a six-year high on Monday as investors sought it out as a safe haven of value. On Tuesday, it was down only 0.1 percent to trade at $1,475 per ounce, a sign that investors remain risk-averse.

Other safe haven assets that rose on Monday include US Treasury bonds and the Japanese yen.

Trump’s trade policies and how he responds to China’s decision to not let the yuan fall further are likely to be the key driver in markets in the days to come. Meanwhile, given the darkening economic picture, the Federal Reserve is increasingly expected to indicate that it is ready to cut interest rates again. Last week’s rate cut, the first in over a decade, saw stocks slide as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that there may not be many more in the coming months, as some investors think.

“This trade spat is going away no time soon, but we should see central bank easing bets rise globally and that will help limit some of the market carnage over the next couple weeks,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Topics: stocks

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session
0
Business & Economy
Asian stocks rise on hopes for US-China trade talks

Latest updates

Last of ‘Makkah Route’ pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
0
Alicia Keys to appear in Dubai with Tony Robbins
0
British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures
0
Jordan's King Abdullah in London to meet Boris Johnson
0
Saudi Arabia and UAE send 540,000 tons of wheat to Sudan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.