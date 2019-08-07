You are here

  • Home
  • Alicia Keys to appear in Dubai with Tony Robbins
﻿

Alicia Keys to appear in Dubai with Tony Robbins

Keys will appear at the Tony Robbins event on Sept. 3. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

Alicia Keys to appear in Dubai with Tony Robbins

Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winner, will appear with motivational guru Tony Robbins in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sept. 3.

Keys will give a speech that is said to help inspire, empower and motivate people to be their authentic selves at the “Achieve the Unimaginable” event.

“I am both honored and excited to have Alicia Keys on our stage,” said Awfa Mustafa, CEO of the organizer, Najahi Events. “Not only is she a role model to aspiring girls, but she is a humanitarian, a mother, a wife and one of the most successful people in the world.”

The star, who will also perform her music at the event, is set to publish a new book, titled “More Myself,” next year.  

Since the release of her 2001 debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” Keys has sold over 40 million records. 

Topics: Alicia Keys Tony robbinsons

Escada features Rita Ora in latest campaign

Rita Ora in the Escada campaign. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

Escada features Rita Ora in latest campaign

Updated 07 August 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: German fashion brand Escada released its Fall-Winter 2019 campaign on Monday, featuring British pop singer Rita Ora with a collection that empowers women. 

Earlier this year, the star teamed up with the label to release a signature heart-shaped bag in a bright-red hue.

Ora took to Instagram to share her second collaboration as the face of the brand. The music sensation wrote to her 15.2 million followers: “I am so excited to announce another campaign with Escada!! It was such a pleasure working with their entire team again.”

On the brand’s Instagram account, Ora was seen wearing a white double-breasted suit with gold buttons. Escada also introduced a red envelope-shaped bag that Ora added to her outfit.

In her second campaign look, the star wore a navy-blue pencil skirt paired with a sky-blue buttoned-down blouse. To complete the business look, the star wore a white pair of high-heeled boots. 

Topics: escada Rita Ora Fall Winter 2019 campaign

Latest updates

From Vietnam to Taiwan, foreign investors offload Asian equities
0
Kyrgyz officer dies as ex-leader resists detention
0
India’s central bank aims to ease economic burden with rate cut
0
Tesla said to be considering raising prices in China
0
Court documents accuse Qatar-owned Doha Bank of money transfer to Syrian extremists 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.