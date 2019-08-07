Alicia Keys to appear in Dubai with Tony Robbins

Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winner, will appear with motivational guru Tony Robbins in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sept. 3.

Keys will give a speech that is said to help inspire, empower and motivate people to be their authentic selves at the “Achieve the Unimaginable” event.

“I am both honored and excited to have Alicia Keys on our stage,” said Awfa Mustafa, CEO of the organizer, Najahi Events. “Not only is she a role model to aspiring girls, but she is a humanitarian, a mother, a wife and one of the most successful people in the world.”

The star, who will also perform her music at the event, is set to publish a new book, titled “More Myself,” next year.

Since the release of her 2001 debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” Keys has sold over 40 million records.