Cathay Pacific forward bookings drop amid Hong Kong protests

Cathay Pacific recently purchased low-cost airline Hong Kong Express. (Reuters)
  • Cathay is a bellwether for Hong Kong's economy, which grew less than expected in the second quarter
SINGAPORE: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is facing a decline in forward bookings for travel to Hong Kong "in the region of double digits" due to widespread protests in the Asian financial centre, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
There is also some weakness in outbound traffic, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo said, adding that transfer traffic had been hit less but that the overall situation was placing pressure on average fares.
His comments came after Cathay swung to its first profit for the January-June period since 2016 and said the second half was likely to be better.
The airline reported an HK$1.347 billion ($171.84 million) net profit for the six months ended June 30, compared with an HK$263 million loss for the first half of 2018.
Rising passenger revenue and lower fuel costs helped to offset a decline in the air cargo market linked to the US-China trade war.
Cathay is a bellwether for Hong Kong's economy, which grew less than expected in the second quarter as mass anti-government protests rocked the territory.
The airline said widespread protests had reduced inbound passenger traffic in July and were adversely impacting forward bookings. The carrier cancelled dozens of flights on Monday due to a general strike.
Chairman John Slosar said people were taking a "wait and see" attitude before booking flights.
"The fact forward bookings are down doesn't mean those bookings are gone," he told reporters. "People just aren’t booking as far out as they were before."
However, Cathay said it normally achieved better financial results over July-December and, despite headwinds and other uncertainties, it expected that to be the case in 2019.
"We believe this removes a key earnings concern," Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee said in a note, maintaining a "buy" rating.
Over a 10-year period, Cathay's second-half profit has averaged double or more than the first half due to seasonal differences, Slosar said.
Cathay is forecast to report a full-year profit of HK$4.3 billion, according to an average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Cathay's first-half revenue rose 0.9% to HK$53.55 billion at a time when passenger capacity increased by 6.7%.
Passenger yields, a measure of the average fare per kilometre flown, fell 0.9% in the first half due to competition in premium classes and long-haul economy class.
Cargo revenue fell 11.4%.
Hong Kong is the world's largest air freight hub and Cathay receives a higher proportion of revenue from cargo than peers like Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways.
The International Air Transport Association in June slashed its 2019 profit forecast for global airlines by 21%, partly due to the impact of the trade war on cargo revenue.
Cathay last month completed the purchase of low-cost airline Hong Kong Express from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, giving Cathay its first foothold in a rapidly growing budget travel market in Asia.
Loo said Hong Kong Express could look to add destinations and lease or buy more planes but no firm plans had been set.

Topics: Cathay Pacific cargo US-China trade war Singapore hong kong protests

British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures

  • British Airways hit by online check-in failure
  • Passengers complain of flight delays and queues
LONDON: Thousands of British Airways passengers had to endure cancelations, delays and long queues at airports as the airline suffered its third major computer failure in a little more than two years.
Wednesday’s woes are the latest in a string of problems at BA, which was fined $230 million last month for a huge customer data breach and is bracing for potential strikes in a pay dispute with its pilots.
BA, owned by International Airlines Group, apologized to customers for Wednesday’s disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problems as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.
More than 60 flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick were canceled and more than 100 were delayed, according to the departure boards at the two airports. The problems started when people tried to check in for the first flights of the day and the airline was unable to say when they would be resolved.
BA would not confirm how many people have been affected but said it was experiencing a “systems issue” affecting check-in and flight departures at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.
Customers have experienced issues checking in online, while others complained of being stuck on planes unable to take off for hours. Passengers from as far away as Japan and India complained of delays and problems checking in.
Stuart Jackson, a photography business manager, said he was stuck on a grounded plane at Heathrow and had missed his connecting flight, disrupting months of planning and wasting thousands of pounds.
“When I do arrive, I will have to just fly home again,” he said on Twitter. “BA is a complete catastrophe and I will never fly with them again.”
The IT failure occurred as tens of thousands of people in Britain prepared to jet off for summer holidays on what is one of the busiest weeks of the year for the country’s airports.

’NEVER AGAIN’
A little more than a year ago BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, after problems with a supplier’s IT system. And in May 2017 a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.
BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz vowed after that incident that the airline would take steps to ensure that computer system failures would never happen again.
The company said that two systems are affected on Wednesday: one that deals with the check-in system, the other handling flight departures.
The airline said it has moved to back-up manual systems for checking in passengers to keep some flights operating and is also offering customers the chance to rebook for another day.
“What is indeed surprising is BA’s incapacity to properly run their IT system, considering the fact that check-in handling is a core competency for any airline,” said Gabriel Destremaut, who works for the German passenger rights company Flightright.
“Having suffered a major IT failure in 2017, we would have expected BA to have learnt from past mistakes.”
Customers, meanwhile, continued to voice their anger.
Paul Trickett, a passenger at Heathrow, said his flight to Copenhagen was canceled. He waited in line for 90 minutes to see an agent before an announcement told everyone to go home because no rebooking would take place at the airport.
Trickett had already been forced to rebook a flight from Tuesday after airport staff had threatened to go on strike.
“It’s pretty chaotic,” he told Reuters. “It would be quicker by ship.”
Jamie Boswell said his flight was canceled while he was attempting to check in. “Very busy to rebook. Not ideal with a one-year-old,” he said.
Passengers trying to get Gatwick were also facing delays because of an earlier fire on railway tracks between Victoria and Clapham Junction stations, disrupting one of the main routes to the airport just outside London.

Topics: British Airways

