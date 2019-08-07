Tesla said to be considering raising prices in China

You are here

Tesla superchargers in a parking lot in Suzhou, China, where the car maker is mulling price rises amid yuan-related uncertainty. (Reuters)
BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering lifting its prices in China from September amid yuan-related uncertainty, two people familiar with the matter said.
The people declined to be named as the plan has not been made public. They did not offer detail on the price change.
China allowed the yuan to weaken past the 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade, after which the US government labelled China a currency manipulator, raising the stakes in the trade dispute between the two countries.
China firmly opposes the currency manipulator label saying it has not used and will not use the yuan to cope with the US trade frictions.
The sharp drop in the yuan comes days after US President Donald Trump stunned financial markets by vowing to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, abruptly breaking a brief ceasefire in a trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and slowed growth.
Tesla currently imports all the cars it sells in China, but it is in the process of building a factory in Shanghai that will manufacture Model 3 cars in the initial phase and help it minimize the impact of the trade war and tariffs.
If enacted, this would be the first case of a planned price adjustment by an importer since the yuan fell this week and points to the growing pressure that importers are facing.
Tesla broke ground on the Shanghai factory in January and its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said the firm aims to finish initial construction this summer and start production of the Model 3 towards the end of the year.
Deliveries of all models in the second quarter this year rose 51% from the first quarter to 95,200 vehicles, including 77,550 Model 3s, 17,650 Model S and X.
Last month, Tesla globally dropped the standard-range variants of its Model X and Model S from its product lineup and adjusted prices across its range.
In China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, the trade frictions between China and the US has caused Tesla to adjust its multiple times over the past year because of the tariff changes.

Topics: Tesla China yuan

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift

TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. raked in a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit as it saw a leap in investing gains from its $100 billion Vision Fund. 

The group’s results have been increasingly volatile as founder and CEO Masayoshi Son shifts focus from the predictable income of telecoms in favor of bets, through its mega-fund, on startups with shifting valuations. 

SoftBank said on Wednesday its operating profit at the Saudi-backed $100 billion Vision Fund surged 66 percent to 397.6 billion yen for the first quarter. 

The fund’s $66.3 billion investment in 81 firms is now worth $82.2 billion, the group added, as the value of its bets in firms like hotel chain OYO and delivery service Doordash grew. 

Much of the Vision Fund’s gains are paper profits, with its unrealized gains in the first quarter totalling 604 billion yen. 

However, that was offset by 195 billion yen in unrealized losses from a drop in value of its stake in firms like ride-hailing firm Uber that is trading below its IPO price. 

The giant technology investor’s operating profit for the first quarter was 688.8 billion yen ($6.49 billion), down 3.7 percent from a year ago when results were propped up by a stake sale in chip designer Arm’s China business. 

The latest results outstripped a 336 billion yen estimate from five analysts compiled by Refinitiv. 

The results come as SoftBank prepares to launch a second Vision Fund for which it said last week it has secured $108 billion in pledges. 

SoftBank plans to commit $38 billion to the new fund. It will be reliant on proceeds from the first Vision Fund to bankroll the contribution. 

Topics: SoftBank

