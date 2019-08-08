Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts

LONDON: The Saudi embassy in Washington has hit back at recent allegations leveled against the Kingdom by politicians in the US.

Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer said the “worrisome and false accusations” pertained to the Kingdom’s counterterrorism efforts.

To “set the record straight,” Nazer detailed in a series of tweets the Kingdom’s fight against violent extremism.

Saudi Arabia is one of the primary targets of ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda, Nazer said Wednesday. “The Kingdom has confronted this threat head on and declared war against both terror groups.”

He said Saudi Arabia has hunted terrorist leaders, cut off their funding and worked to discredit their ideology.

“Several senior US counterterrorism officials, who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, have praised Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism campaign and its intelligence-sharing with the US,” Nazer added.

The embassy’s comments come after Donald Trump last week slammed Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic nominee for the presidential election, for accusing him of supporting Al-Qaeda through his strong relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Her comments during a presidential debate were widely condemned and Trump said the representative “doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”