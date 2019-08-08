You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts
﻿

Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts

Saudi Arabia has fought and tracked terror groups from Yemen to Syria. (AP/File photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts

  • Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer details in a series of tweets the Kingdom’s fight against violent extremism
  • Response comes after Trump accused of supporting Al-Qaeda by Democratic nominee
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi embassy in Washington has hit back at recent allegations leveled against the Kingdom by politicians in the US.

Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer said the  “worrisome and false accusations” pertained to the Kingdom’s counterterrorism efforts.

To “set the record straight,” Nazer detailed in a series of tweets the Kingdom’s fight against violent extremism. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the primary targets of ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda, Nazer said Wednesday. “The Kingdom has confronted this threat head on and declared war against both terror groups.”

He said Saudi Arabia has hunted terrorist leaders, cut off their funding and worked to discredit their ideology.

“Several senior US counterterrorism officials, who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, have praised Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism campaign and its intelligence-sharing with the US,” Nazer added. 

The embassy’s comments come after Donald Trump last week slammed Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic nominee for the presidential election, for accusing him of supporting Al-Qaeda through his strong relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Her comments during a presidential debate were widely condemned and Trump said the representative “doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fahad Nazer Saudi embassy in Washington

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for holistic approach to counter terrorism
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stresses need for enhanced cooperation in global fight against terrorism

International flights to take off from new Jeddah airport

Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
SPA

International flights to take off from new Jeddah airport

  • Daily flights for Abu Dhabi and Bahrain will begin on Friday, Aug. 9
  • Flights to Muscat in Oman will begin the following day, with an average of four services a week
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The first international flights will take off from Jeddah’s new King Abdul Aziz International Airport to three destinations in the Gulf.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines flights will depart from Terminal 1 bound for Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat.

Daily flights for Abu Dhabi and Bahrain will begin on Friday, Aug. 9. Flights to Muscat in Oman will begin the following day, with an average of four services a week, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

Topics: Jeddah King Abdul Aziz International Airport

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Soft opening of new King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah set for May
0
Saudi Arabia
New King Abdul Aziz International Airport ‘will revive aviation sector’

Latest updates

Pakistan’s ex-finance minister held over $16bn Qatar gas deal
0
Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow
0
Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts
0
International flights to take off from new Jeddah airport
0
Iraqi refugees removing tethers to avoid deportation: Lawyer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.