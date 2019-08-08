You are here

  • Home
  • Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow
﻿

Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow

S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 38 cents. (AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow

  • Brent crude futures were down 70 cents
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell further on Wednesday, extending recent heavy losses as deepening US-China trade tensions weighed on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

Brent crude futures were down 70 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $58.26 a barrel in early afternoon trade in London, setting a fresh seven-month low. Prices have lost more than 20 percent since hitting their 2019 peak in April.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $53.25.

Brent has plunged more than 10 percent over the past week after US President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports from Sept. 1, sending global equity markets into a tailspin.

“The market continues to grow more uncertain about the demand outlook given the deterioration of trade talks between China and the US,” ING analysts said in a note.

The bank lowered its 2019 price outlook, mostly because of demand concerns, forecasting that global oil supplies will exceed consumption in the first half of next year.

FASTFACT

The price of Brent crude has fallen by about 10 percent over the past week.

Trump on Tuesday dismissed fears that the trade row with China could be drawn out further. His comments failed to prevent shares in Asia from falling for an eighth straight session on Wednesday. London’s FTSE 100 gained.

“We believe that the oil market is now in a phase of exaggeration. Demand is not sufficiently weak to justify the current price performance. Assuming there is no recession, oil demand should continue to see robust growth,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high after Iran seized a number of tankers in recent weeks in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for oil shipments.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday expressed mutual concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Gulf.

“There are concerns that an event could occur at any moment ... the risk might be shifting to the upside in the near term for oil contracts,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Elsewhere, data indicating a larger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks offered some support to oil prices after several weeks of large draws on inventories.

Official data from the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday.

The EIA on Tuesday lowered its domestic oil growth forecasts for the year after Hurricane Barry disrupted Gulf of Mexico output in July. Production is set to rise by 1.28 million barrels per day to 12.27 million bpd this year.

Topics: Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
0
Business & Economy
Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

From Vietnam to Taiwan, foreign investors offload Asian equities

Updated 07 August 2019
Reuters

From Vietnam to Taiwan, foreign investors offload Asian equities

  • MSCI Asia-ex-Japan index has fallen 6.4 percent this month
Updated 07 August 2019
Reuters

BENGALURU: Foreign investors dumped Asian equities in the first six days of August after two months of buying, as the US ramped up pressure on China with a $300 billion trade barrage last week.

Overseas investors sold about $4.5 billion of regional equities during the period, data from stock exchanges in South Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam showed.

Sharp outflows from Asian markets point to increased worries that trade tensions between the world’s two top economies could escalate, and regional economies and corporate earnings might deteriorate further.

US President Donald Trump said last Thursday he would slap a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, marking an end to a truce in the year-long trade war that was struck in June.

In response, China let its currency weaken 1.4 percent on Monday, sending it past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, and then the United States labeled Beijing a currency manipulator.

MSCI Asia-ex-Japan index had fallen 6.4 percent this month as of Tuesday’s close, after shedding 1.7 percent in July.

“Recent foreign outflows from Asian equities clearly suggest that investors are getting nervous on markets given escalating trade tensions,” said Chetan Seth, a strategist for Nomura Securities in Singapore.

It might get harder for the US and China to ease or soften these tensions given how events have unfolded over the last few days, he said.

Goldman Sachs said markets were pricing in a less than 15 percent chance of a trade deal being agreed. It estimated 13 percent and 8 percent cumulative earnings downside for MSCI China and MSCI Asia-ex-Japan in 2019-2020 under a “no deal” scenario.

Taiwan and India saw the biggest outflows in Asia, with net selling of $1.8 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. South Korea also witnessed outflows, of $919 million.

Taiwan and South Korean companies are more exposed to the Sino-US trade tussle as they have extensive ties with tech firms in China and are part of their supply chains.

Indian shares were undermined last month after the federal budget raised import tariffs on many items, hiked taxes on the rich and proposed changes in shareholding norms.

A slew of disappointing earnings by Asian firms for the second quarter also increased investor caution on regional markets.

Refinitiv data showed major Asian firms such as Tata Motors , Canon Inc. and Nissan have posted second-quarter earnings below expectations.

“So far 1H earnings in Asia-ex-Japan markets have been below estimates – although still early days. The question investors need to answer is what happens to 2020 earnings as markets in 2H will start discounting next year’s earnings,” said Nomura’s Seth.

“If trade tensions persist, there may be more downside to current consensus earnings estimates.”

In July, foreigners had invested $234 million in Asia, much lesser than $4.2 billion inflows in June.

Topics: Vietnam Taiwan Foreign investors equities Asian

Related

0
Business & Economy
Blockbuster Chinese tech IPOs set to ignite red-hot Asian equities market
Business & Economy
Starwood Hotels forecast exposes slow Asia economy

Latest updates

Oil sets new seven-month low on trade tensions grow
0
Saudi US embassy hits back at ‘false accusations’ undermining Kingdom's counter terror efforts
0
International flights to take off from new Jeddah airport
0
Iraqi refugees removing tethers to avoid deportation: Lawyer
0
Dhaka mission steps up support for pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.