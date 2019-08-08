You are here

  • Home
  • RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up
﻿

RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up

The strong US dollar has increased construction costs in the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: RAK Ceramics is considering adding a secondary manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia to meet local demand as well as growing export markets in Europe. 

The UAE-based tile maker reported an 8.5 percent decline in second quarter profits to 110 million dirhams ($29.9 million) compared to a year earlier as it absorbed rising energy costs. 

Total revenue fell 6.8 percent to 1.29 billion dirhams during the period, but its sanitaryware sales were lifted 7.6 percent on sales to Saudi Arabia, India and Europe. 

“We have seen an improvement in our gross margins during the period due to continued investment in operational efficiencies,” said RAK Ceramics Group CEO Abdallah Massaad. “Despite high energy costs, we remain focused on running an efficient and profitable business.” 

A slowdown in the regional construction industry has hurt demand for tiles as fewer new villas and apartments are built while at the same time, the strong US dollar to which the UAE dirham is pegged has made construction exports from the country more expensive. 

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world with the capacity to produce 123 million square meters of tiling per year across its 22 factories in the UAE, India, Bangladesh and China. 

Topics: RAK Ceramics

Related

0
Business & Economy
RAK Ceramics sees ‘gradual turnaround’ in India
Corporate News
RAK Ceramics showcases new tile collections at exhibition

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift

  • $100 billion Vision Fund profit outstrips estimates as CEO prepares to unveil second mega-fund
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. raked in a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit as it saw a leap in investing gains from its $100 billion Vision Fund. 

The group’s results have been increasingly volatile as founder and CEO Masayoshi Son shifts focus from the predictable income of telecoms in favor of bets, through its mega-fund, on startups with shifting valuations. 

SoftBank said on Wednesday its operating profit at the Saudi-backed $100 billion Vision Fund surged 66 percent to 397.6 billion yen for the first quarter. 

The fund’s $66.3 billion investment in 81 firms is now worth $82.2 billion, the group added, as the value of its bets in firms like hotel chain OYO and delivery service Doordash grew. 

Much of the Vision Fund’s gains are paper profits, with its unrealized gains in the first quarter totalling 604 billion yen. 

However, that was offset by 195 billion yen in unrealized losses from a drop in value of its stake in firms like ride-hailing firm Uber that is trading below its IPO price. 

The giant technology investor’s operating profit for the first quarter was 688.8 billion yen ($6.49 billion), down 3.7 percent from a year ago when results were propped up by a stake sale in chip designer Arm’s China business. 

The latest results outstripped a 336 billion yen estimate from five analysts compiled by Refinitiv. 

The results come as SoftBank prepares to launch a second Vision Fund for which it said last week it has secured $108 billion in pledges. 

SoftBank plans to commit $38 billion to the new fund. It will be reliant on proceeds from the first Vision Fund to bankroll the contribution. 

Topics: SoftBank

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
SoftBank’s second fund launches with pledges of $108bn
0
Business & Economy
SoftBank to launch Vision Fund 2 mega-venture

Latest updates

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift
0
French league 2019-20: Five new signings to watch out for
0
Forgotten Muslims: The tragic fate of Crimean Tatars
0
What We Are Reading Today: Bird a Day by Cornell Lab of Ornithology
0
RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.