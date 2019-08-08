You are here

French league 2019-20: Five new signings to watch out for

Dario Benedetto
French league 2019-20: Five new signings to watch out for

  • PSG have been quite active on the market and bolstered their defense with the former Dortmund defender
PARIS: The transfer window in the French league remains open until the end of August. Here’s the pick of the signings so far ahead of the season which starts this weekend:

Idrissa Gueye (PSG)

Not a traditional holding midfielder, the former Everton player has the versatile profile PSG were looking for in their quest for a more stable midfield. Combining good passing ability and defensive skills, the 29-year-old Senegal international is a box-to-box player whose aggressive style compensates for his lack of height.

Dario Benedetto (Marseille)

Forced to limit their spending because of Financial Fair Play regulations, Marseille signed the Argentina striker to replace Mario Balotelli. He joined from Boca Juniors on a four-year deal for a reported €14 million. After four years in Mexico, Benedetto scored 46 goals in 76 matches with Boca Juniors and caught the eye of Marseille’s new coach Andre Villas-Boas with his good technique and speed.

Abdou Diallo (PSG)

Although they did not secure a big transfer coup this summer, PSG have been quite active on the market and bolstered their defense with the former Dortmund defender, who joined on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €32 million. A product of the Monaco academy, Diallo can either play in the heart of the defense or as a leftback, giving several extra options to PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne)

Looking for a replacement for Remy Cabella, who left for Russian club Krasnodar, Saint-Etienne made an astute move by signing the Algeria international.

Boudebouz played in Spain over the last two seasons with Betis Sevilla and Celta Vigo after coming under the spotlight with Montpellier with his eye for goal and sharp vision. Boudebouz has played more than 300 French league matches — scoring 45 goals — and won’t need time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Teji Savanier (Montpellier)

Montpellier reportedly spent €10 million to hire Teji Savanier, a player nurtured at their academy who blossomed at fierce rivals Nimes.

A late bloomer, the 27-year-old Savanier had the league’s most assists last season and impressed with his eye for set-pieces. His ability on the ball and technical skills convinced Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian to give him another chance at the club where he won the 2009 Gambardella Cup, the national competition for Under-19s. Savanier will miss the start of the season because of a knee injury sustained during a friendly match last month.

Topics: French league Dario Benedetto PSG

Former Uruguay captain Forlan announces retirement from football

Former Uruguay captain Forlan announces retirement from football

  • Forlan began his senior career with Argentina’s Independiente before a big-money move to Manchester United, where he won the English title in 2003 and the FA Cup a year later
  • In 2011, the striker helped Uruguay win the Copa America, a competition both his father and grandfather won
MONTEVIDEO: Former Uruguay captain and English Premier League winner with Manchester United, Diego Forlan has announced his official retirement at the age of 40.
Forlan had been without a team since a brief spell last year with Kitchee Sports in Hong Kong.
“I’ve decided to stop playing professional football,” said Forlan in quotes made to local television station Teledoce, and picked up in daily newspaper El Observador on Tuesday.
“Recently I had an offer to play, but I was looking for excuses. I was being more selective and it was difficult,” he added.
In 2011, the striker helped Uruguay win the Copa America, a competition both his father and grandfather won.
He was also named the best player at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Uruguay finished fourth.
He began his senior career with Argentina’s Independiente before a big-money move to Manchester United, where he won the English title in 2003 and the FA Cup a year later.
But Forlan never managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford and enjoyed his best spell in Spain, first with Villarreal and then Atletico Madrid, where he won the Europa League in 2010.
After a year at Inter Milan in Italy he went on to play in Brazil, Japan, India and back home with local giants Penarol.
He scored 36 goals in 112 matches for his country.

Topics: Uruguay Diego Forlan

