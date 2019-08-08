You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift
﻿

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift

SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son has shifted the fund’s focus from the predictable income of telecoms to new startups with shifting valuations. (AFP)
Updated 08 August 2019
Reuters

Saudi-backed fund surges after founder’s strategy shift

  • $100 billion Vision Fund profit outstrips estimates as CEO prepares to unveil second mega-fund
Updated 08 August 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. raked in a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit as it saw a leap in investing gains from its $100 billion Vision Fund. 

The group’s results have been increasingly volatile as founder and CEO Masayoshi Son shifts focus from the predictable income of telecoms in favor of bets, through its mega-fund, on startups with shifting valuations. 

SoftBank said on Wednesday its operating profit at the Saudi-backed $100 billion Vision Fund surged 66 percent to 397.6 billion yen for the first quarter. 

The fund’s $66.3 billion investment in 81 firms is now worth $82.2 billion, the group added, as the value of its bets in firms like hotel chain OYO and delivery service Doordash grew. 

Much of the Vision Fund’s gains are paper profits, with its unrealized gains in the first quarter totalling 604 billion yen. 

However, that was offset by 195 billion yen in unrealized losses from a drop in value of its stake in firms like ride-hailing firm Uber that is trading below its IPO price. 

The giant technology investor’s operating profit for the first quarter was 688.8 billion yen ($6.49 billion), down 3.7 percent from a year ago when results were propped up by a stake sale in chip designer Arm’s China business. 

The latest results outstripped a 336 billion yen estimate from five analysts compiled by Refinitiv. 

The results come as SoftBank prepares to launch a second Vision Fund for which it said last week it has secured $108 billion in pledges. 

SoftBank plans to commit $38 billion to the new fund. It will be reliant on proceeds from the first Vision Fund to bankroll the contribution. 

Topics: SoftBank

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
SoftBank’s second fund launches with pledges of $108bn
0
Business & Economy
SoftBank to launch Vision Fund 2 mega-venture

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

Updated 08 August 2019

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

  • With emphasis on improved video and photography features, Samsung hopes the Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media
  • The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099
Updated 08 August 2019
SEOUL/NEW YORK: Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone on Wednesday with fast 5G network connection and improved camera features, hoping the premium model helps it revive slumping profit and widen the gap with struggling rival Huawei.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales, as the Chinese firm sold fewer phones in the global market after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May.
With emphasis on improved video and photography features, which helped Huawei become the world’s No.2 smartphone vendor, Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media.
Along with its first foldable phone, the big-screen Note 10, unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday, is the South Korean tech firm’s most important new product planned in the second half of this year to expand its mobile sales.
With two screen sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, the Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes, and a front-facing camera centrally located at the top of the display for better selfies. It lacks a headphone jack, a tweak Apple Inc. made to its smartphones three years ago.
The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099. The Note 10 model with 5G capability will start at $1,299.99.
The phone will go on sale from Aug. 23 and square off against Apple’s latest iPhones, which are widely expected to come out later this year.
Samsung declined to disclose its sales target for the new Note series, but said it expected to achieve higher sales volume than the predecessor Note 9 models.
Analysts expect similar shipments of about 9.6 million units, with price likely to be the most important factor in a weak market. The global smartphone market shrank 3% in the June quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
“It is hard to expect strong sales for the new Note with just a few upgrades in its camera features,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.
Samsung is reeling from sagging profits in its mobile division due to weak sales of flagship models, even as it boosted overall shipments by 6.7% and stayed on top with market share of 22% in the second quarter.
Its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, is set to go on sale from September, but analysts say headlines about glitches with sample Folds will dampen consumer excitement around the launch.

Latest updates

Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks
0
Samsung’s new Galaxy Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
0
Puerto Ricans get their 3rd governor in 6 days
0
Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran
0
More than a million ‘sacrificial’ animals ready for Hajj
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.