Diplomatic Quarter: UAE envoy meets Saudi Hajj minister as new pilgrim services launched

UAE Ambassador Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan meets Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin. (SPA)
MAKKAH: The UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday held talks with the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah in the holy city of Makkah.

During their meeting, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan and Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed issues related to services being provided to pilgrims from the UAE over this year’s Hajj season.

Al-Nahyan thanked the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for its “great” efforts to ensure pilgrims from all over the world could “perform their rituals easily and safely.”

The envoy’s visit coincided with the launch by Saudi authorities of a number of initiatives and enhanced services designed to improve and enrich the experiences of those making the holy pilgrimage.

Bentin and his deputy minister, Abdul Fattah Mashat, revealed eight new projects which included a smart Hajj platform, a service-supervision initiative to improve housing by adding additional living space and organizing bus trips, and a pilgrims’ grouping e-program to manage and monitor crowds.

Also announced was a site in Mina which had been cleared to house fully equipped tents, and an initiative to improve food services and expand the provision of ready meals at holy sites.

In addition, a “Be an Assistant” scheme aims to encourage volunteers to help pilgrims, and an electronic system has been developed to measure the readiness of holy sites to welcome and serve visitors.

 

 

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

Saudi crown prince, Pompeo discuss maritime security, Iran

  • Tensions have heightened after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf
Updated 08 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed maritime security, Iran and Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Wednesday.
“The secretary discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Iran has seized three tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters in less than a month, and the United States has accused it of carrying out multiple attacks on ships in the region.
The US has been struggling to piece together an international coalition to protect cargo ships traveling through the Gulf, with allies concerned about being dragged into conflict with Iran.
Ortagus also said that the top US diplomat and the crown prince “discussed other bilateral and regional developments, including countering the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities.”

